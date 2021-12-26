Prospective investments | financial intelligence

There are few stronger relationships than that of the economy with investment projections. Well, maybe more than 60 years married has a lot to teach us in terms of resilience, but it’s better to stay focused on the investment world. In this marriage between the economic situation and its reflexes on the market, what counts is the behavior of several important indicators such as inflation, interest rate, unemployment, public debt data, political and social context…

In other words, the market always reacts to the context – national and international. And since trillions of reais and the capital of thousands of companies are involved in this scenario, this reaction is, let’s say, superlative. Something like your mom giving you three sweaters, predicting it’s going to get cold because she checked the weather forecast.

Between 2020 and 2021, as we know, the imponderable happened and we had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, which negatively affected the economy around the world and, of course, in Brazil it was no different. The health crisis brought down many sectors, brutally devaluing their shares, exploding the unemployment rate, making the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in deficit, in addition to, unfortunately, taking millions of lives. However, the big difference between the two periods is that 2021 gradually brought the prospect of mass vaccination. This again generated a scenario of moderate optimism that intensified and returned to heat up several sectors, improving some perspectives for 2022.

Do you understand how knowing the financial market can give you great clues about which products to choose to invest in? Also that, in addition to keeping an eye on the present, it’s important to look to the past and the future to get an idea of ​​where the best opportunities lie? To give you strength, we created the following infographic, which gives an overview of what 2021 was and what to expect from 2022.

So, did you travel with us through some of the main financial market indicators? Want to understand more about how they relate to the value of investment assets? So let’s go much deeper into the topic by accessing Financial Intelligence. There you will find information that will help you to do well in the investment world!