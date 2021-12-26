PS4 and Xbox One Games at up to 90% off

Every week we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with discounts that reach 90% and can be even higher if you subscribe to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the games on sale on PS4, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition stands out, available for R$207.90 for R$41.58. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Batman: Arkham Collection, from R$250 to R$37.50. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

  • NBA 2K22: BRL 149.75
  • FIFA 22: BRL 119.56
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: BRL 194.83
  • Battlefield 2042: BRL 200.26
  • Deathloop: BRL 149.95
  • GTA V Premium Edition: BRL 79.95
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: R$111.96
  • Ghost of Tsushima Legends: R$52.54
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition: R$41.58
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: BRL 99.56

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: 75.57
  • GTA V Premium Edition: BRL 74.97
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard: 181.35
  • Metro Exodus: BRL 16.80
  • Batman: Arkham Collection: R$ 37.50
  • Jump Force Deluxe Edition: R$ 35.00
  • Sekiro GOTY: BRL 99.50
  • Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin : R$ 37.25
  • Cuphead: BRL 52.46
  • Resident Evil Village: BRL 124.50

