PS4 and Xbox One Games at up to 90% off

Among the games on sale on PS4, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition stands out, available for R$207.90 for R$41.58. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Batman: Arkham Collection, from R$250 to R$37.50. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

NBA 2K22: BRL 149.75

FIFA 22: BRL 119.56

Guardians of the Galaxy: BRL 194.83

Battlefield 2042: BRL 200.26

Deathloop: BRL 149.95

GTA V Premium Edition: BRL 79.95

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: R$111.96

Ghost of Tsushima Legends: R$52.54

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition: R$41.58

Red Dead Redemption 2: BRL 99.56

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: 75.57

GTA V Premium Edition: BRL 74.97

Call of Duty: Vanguard: 181.35

Metro Exodus: BRL 16.80

Batman: Arkham Collection: R$ 37.50

Jump Force Deluxe Edition: R$ 35.00

Sekiro GOTY: BRL 99.50

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin : R$ 37.25

Cuphead: BRL 52.46

Resident Evil Village: BRL 124.50

