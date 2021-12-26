PS4 and Xbox One Games at up to 90% off

Every week we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with discounts that reach 90% and can be even higher if you subscribe to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.
Among the games on sale on PS4, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition stands out, available for R$207.90 for R$41.58. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Batman: Arkham Collection, from R$250 to R$37.50. Check out more discounts:
10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:
- NBA 2K22: BRL 149.75
- FIFA 22: BRL 119.56
- Guardians of the Galaxy: BRL 194.83
- Battlefield 2042: BRL 200.26
- Deathloop: BRL 149.95
- GTA V Premium Edition: BRL 79.95
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: R$111.96
- Ghost of Tsushima Legends: R$52.54
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition: R$41.58
- Red Dead Redemption 2: BRL 99.56
10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: 75.57
- GTA V Premium Edition: BRL 74.97
- Call of Duty: Vanguard: 181.35
- Metro Exodus: BRL 16.80
- Batman: Arkham Collection: R$ 37.50
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition: R$ 35.00
- Sekiro GOTY: BRL 99.50
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin : R$ 37.25
- Cuphead: BRL 52.46
- Resident Evil Village: BRL 124.50
