PSG needs to sell BRL 640 million and has a list of exits; see names

PSG will have to sell €100m (about R$640m) in players by the end of the 2021-22 season to reduce the club’s deficit. The information is from the newspaper L’Équipe.

According to the publication, the Paris club’s board will have two months, January and June 2022, to try to achieve what it has not been able to achieve for more than two years.

According to the newspaper, the losses are expected to be more than 200 million euros. So PSG needs to sell. Otherwise, Qatar Sports Investments, which owns the club, will have to inject capital.

L’Équipe made a list of athletes who are at risk of leaving PSG:

Rafinha

The Brazilian midfielder is close to closing on loan with Real Sociedad until the end of the season. Rafinha’s departure will ease PSG’s payroll a little.

Sergio Rico

The goalkeeper was already Navas’ reserve and became the third option after the arrival of Donnarumma. He was signed for €6 million last year.

Draxler

PSG will not hold the German midfielder, who has a contract until 2024. With an annual net salary of 4.2 million euros and a transfer price estimated at around 20 million euros, Draxler’s departure would be a good opportunity for the club, according to the newspaper.

Kurzawa

The left-back no longer wanted to leave at the end of last season. L’Équipe claims that Kurzawa doesn’t seem willing to leave, both for personal reasons and because he’s conflicted at the club, and doesn’t want to give them a gift with his departure.

Kehrer and Diallo

The two defenders are some of the last options for PSG’s defensive line and play little. The Paris team has a chance to make good money off the duo’s sale. The market value of each is 25 million euros.

icardi

PSG is in a dilemma with the Argentine striker. Icardi was signed for 50 million euros, but he lost value and today would cost less than 30 million euros, which represents a loss for the club. In addition, the French team has limited options for attacking: in addition to the trio formed by Mbappé, Messi and Neymar, PSG only has Di María and Icardi.