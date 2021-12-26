Public consultation for the vaccination of children is offline for the 2nd day – 12/25/2021 – Daily life

Classified as “idiotic”, “procrastination” and “absurd” by experts in infectious diseases and public health, the public consultation on vaccination of children against Covid-19 was down for the second day in a row.

The idea of ​​the consultation came from the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, in response to the wish of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to delay and make it difficult to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved the use of the immunizing agent, which generated a wave of threats to the agency’s technicians, stimulated by the President of the Republic’s gesture of threatening to disclose the names of the agency’s technicians.

The public consultation has biased questions, which favor responses against the vaccination of children.

Queiroga announced on Friday (24) that he had put the consultation on the air. For four hours, the system did not allow the sending of responses. The system reported that “the maximum number of people have already responded to this form”.

On the same day, the Bolsonaro government migrated the public consultation platform to a “gov.br” space where it is possible, through registration, to participate in various consultations.

This Saturday morning (25), the system was unstable, but the questions still appeared for users.

In the early afternoon, it became impossible to participate in the consultation invented by the Minister of Health.

“We are in maintenance”, is the message that appears to those who register and try to participate in the public consultation.

The Ministry of Health’s press office confirmed that the system was down. “It is under maintenance. It will come back soon,” he stated.

Then, in a note, the folder said that “the public consultation access system works normally”. “The folder monitors any instabilities.

The ministry’s forecast is that the consultation will extend until the next day 2.

The folder decided to recommend vaccination against Covid-19 for children with parental authorization and medical prescription. The Conass (National Council of Secretaries of Health) stated that it will not comply with this recommendation and that vaccination in the states, when it starts, will occur without a prescription from a doctor.

The ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute), in paragraph 1 of article 14, states: “It is mandatory to vaccinate children in the cases recommended by the health authorities.”

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), gave the Ministry of Health five days to explain the recommendation for a medical prescription for vaccination of children. The decision is this Friday (24), within a lawsuit filed by the Rede Sustentabilidade party.