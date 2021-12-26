Public revolts with winner of The Voice Brasil: “Marmelada”

Internet users did not like the result of The Voice Brasil and revolted against the winner. Giuliano Eriston won the award for the team Teló with 33.98% of the votes this Thursday (23/12), but many people thought he didn’t deserve it.

“Not believing that The Voice had the courage to give him the award. Is he the best voice??? Impossible!”, wrote a user in the result post on the program’s Instagram profile. Another said: “Discredited, with all due respect to all participants, but this result cannot be real.”

Among the users who positioned themselves, some defend that other finalists deserved the victory, and many considered the result “marmalade”. That’s because Michel Teló was the champion coach for the sixth time.

“People, honestly, not discrediting anyone, but in the midst of so much loud voices, either the people are voting dirty in Teló, always mocking, or they are being manipulated. That’s ugly”, pointed out one user. “Pure marmalade! Brazilians really don’t know how to vote!” shouted another.

In this edition, the program underwent changes so that Teló could not choose the team in the same way as other technicians. Separated from the rest of the team, the countryman could only opt for those who received a negative from Iza, Cláudia Leitte, Lulu and Carlinhos Brown.

See the post with comments about the result: