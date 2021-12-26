Queen Elizabeth 2nd honors husband in first Christmas speech after his death

Queen Elizabeth II honored her husband in her first annual Christmas message since his death in April.

“Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially, I understand why,” she said, referring to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as her “beloved” and “blameless” husband in 73 years of marriage.

During her speech, broadcast on Saturday (25/12), the Queen also claimed to have felt Philip’s presence during this festive period. At the age of 95, Elizabeth gave a speech beside a photo of the couple.

“That mischievous, curious glow was as luminous at the end as when I first laid eyes on it,” recalled the queen.

