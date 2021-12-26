Queen Elizabeth 2nd honors husband in first Christmas speech after his death

December 25, 2021

Credit, PA Media Photo caption, Queen Elizabeth 2nd gave a speech next to a photo of her and her husband at the diamond wedding in 2007

Queen Elizabeth II honored her husband in her first annual Christmas message since his death in April.

“Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially, I understand why,” she said, referring to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as her “beloved” and “blameless” husband in 73 years of marriage.

During her speech, broadcast on Saturday (25/12), the Queen also claimed to have felt Philip’s presence during this festive period. At the age of 95, Elizabeth gave a speech beside a photo of the couple.

“That mischievous, curious glow was as luminous at the end as when I first laid eyes on it,” recalled the queen.

“But life, of course, consists of endgames as well as first encounters.”

“And as much as my family and I miss him, I know he’d like us to enjoy Christmas,” said Elizabeth 2ª, recalling her husband’s ability to “get fun in any situation.”

The framed photograph that appeared in this Christmas broadcast was taken at the couple’s diamond wedding in 2007 — in the broadcast and portrait, Elizabeth 2nd wore the same sapphire brooch.

She also wore the same chrysanthemum brooch on her honeymoon in 1947.

Credit, PA Media Photo caption, Photo of the Queen at the funeral of Prince Philip, who died in April

This week, Buckingham Palace announced plans to hold a thanksgiving ceremony for the life of Prince Philip, to be held at Westminster Abbey in the spring.

After another year of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, the queen spoke of the comfort that traditions can bring, such as “watching a favorite movie that we already know the end of”.

Royal advisers declined to say what Elizabeth II’s favorite movie might be — but her grandson Prince William recently claimed that Elf – The False Elf it is one of the queen’s favorites this festive period.

‘Passing the baton’

In her speech, Elizabeth 2nd highlighted the importance of “passing the baton” to the next generation.

She praised the work of Prince Charles and Prince William at the climate summit, COP 26, and their commitment to “stewardship of the environment”.

In the speech broadcast, some scenes of the royal family were shown during the year, but there was no mention of Prince Andrew, Prince Harry or Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

As a precaution due to the increase in infections with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the queen is at Windsor Castle, instead of spending Christmas on her Sandringham estate as usual.

Members of her family were with the Queen for Christmas, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Earlier, a 19-year-old man carrying a “weapon capable of injuring” was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle, police said. He was arrested shortly after entering the site and arrested.