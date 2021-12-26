Queen Elizabeth honors Prince Philip in Christmas speech

posted on 12/25/2021 15:49 / updated on 12/25/2021 15:51



(credit: Reproduction/YouTube)

The year 2021 was not an easy one even for the monarchy. In her traditional Christmas speech, Queen Elizabeth II paid tribute to her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April of this year. After 73 years of marriage, it is the monarch’s first Christmas without the “beloved”, as she affectionately refers to him in the video published this Saturday (25/12), on the official Royal Family channel, on YouTube.

Thrilled, the Queen said that she now understands that while Christmas is a time of happiness and joy, it can also be difficult for those who lose a loved one, especially this year. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9, 2021, aged 99.

“Life, of course, consists of final separations as well as first dates—and as much as my family and I miss him, I know he’d like us to enjoy Christmas. . . . And for me and my family , even with a family laugh missing this year, there will be joy at Christmas as we have the chance to reminisce and see again the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our little ones,” declares the British monarch.

In the video of the speech, the queen appears adorned with a sapphire brooch, which she wore on the couple’s honeymoon in 1947. The setting also featured a photo of her and Prince Philip, recorded when they celebrated their diamond wedding in 2007.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen spent Christmas at Windsor Castle, the monarch’s official residence, alongside close family members. The Prince of Wales, Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camila, kept the Queen company.

In keeping with tradition, the royal family used to celebrate the holiday at Sandringham Palace, with a pre-Christmas lunch, a festive football match and a Christmas Eve dinner. The next day was set aside for the opening of presents, Christmas lunch and the traditional speech. The event was canceled because of the advance of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.