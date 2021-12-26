Quina 5736 award of R$ 13 million that came out in Curitiba was withdrawn

The winner or winner of the bet from Curitiba, who matched the numbers of the da Quina, contest 5736, drawn on Tuesday (21), started the withdrawal of the prize from BRL 13,593,443.02 on Friday (24), Christmas Eve. The numbers drawn were 03-07-29-51-55. The information was released by Caixa Econômica Federal.

The bet made was of the simple type, made at Bonanza Loterias, on Rua Professor João Falarz, in Orleans. Whoever passes by the lot will see a banner at the entrance of the establishment indicating that the lucky or lucky one made a bet there.

Caixa also informed that prizes of R$ 4,571.21 will be paid in this draw for each of the 157 bets made on the court. The suit’s range, on the other hand, yielded individual amounts ranging from R$ 60.00 to 11,391 tickets that matched three dozen. The total collection of the 5736 contest was R$ 15,767,098.00.

Curitiba “hot foot”

Curitiba has become in recent years a “hot foot” city for lottery players. In September, a bettor from the capital earned BRL 12.5 million in the Mega-Sena 2410. The bet made in the capital shared the prize of BRL 23.5 million with another from São Paulo. In 2020, there was a bet that took R$ 101 million from the Mega-Sena 2262, the second biggest prize of the year. It is worth remembering that there is still time to become a millionaire.

The Mega da Virada, contest 2440, which traditionally takes place on December 31st, is already taking bets. The prize is estimated at R$350 million.

