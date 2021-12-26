Rain deficit in Cantareira in the last 12 months is 31%, the same number as in 2013, the pre-water crisis year | São Paulo

With just a few days to go before the end of the year, the rainfall deficit in the Cantareira System in the last twelve months was 31%, the same number as in 2013. The reservoir reached 25% of your storage this Sunday (26), the lowest volume in the last six years.

The lack of rain worries specialists, who fear a lack of water in homes next year.

The comparison with 2013 is important because it was the year before the supply crisis that hit the metropolitan region of São Paulo in 2014 and 2015. Other production systems were also affected.

2 of 5 With just a few days to go before the end of the year, the rainfall deficit in the Cantareira System is the same as in 2013. Other production systems were also affected — Photo: Pedro Côrtes/IEE-USP With just a few days to go before the end of the year, the rainfall deficit in the Cantareira System is the same as in 2013. Other production systems were also affected — Photo: Pedro Côrtes/IEE-USP

All dams that supply the metropolitan region of São Paulo have reached the lower capacity of supply of the last six years. Volumes are also lower than on the same date in 2013, as shown in the table below.

The Guarapiranga system is almost halved, with 56% of the total water volume. In all systems added together, the volume stored this Sunday (26) is only 38%, according to data from the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp).

3 of 5 Comparison shows that all reservoirs that supply the metropolitan region of SP have less water stored on December 26, 2021 than in 2013 — Photo: Pedro Côrtes/IEE-USP Comparison shows that all reservoirs that supply the metropolitan region of SP have less water stored on December 26, 2021 than in 2013 — Photo: Pedro Côrtes/IEE-USP

The analysis is by the specialist in water resources and professor of the postgraduate program in Environmental Science at the Institute of Energy and Environment (IEE) at the University of São Paulo (USP), Pedro Luiz Côrtes.

“Throughout 2021, all indicators show a worsening in the situation of the water sources. Compared to 2013, in the anteroom of the previous water crisis, our situation is worse. For the summer, climate forecasts – which, it is worth emphasizing, have been confirmed throughout the year – indicate that we will have below-average rainfall. Therefore, there will not be enough recharge to face 2022 and the supply problems will become even more intense.”

In a statement, Sabesp stated that there is no risk of shortages in the metropolitan region of São Paulo at this time, but reinforces the need for conscientious use of water (read the full note below).

For Cortes, the moment is for more effective responses and actions by the company.

“Sabesp needs, effectively, to show its projections for 2022. The population cannot enter next year simply relying on statements like ‘there is no reason to worry’ as it has been doing. The population needs to know, with numbers, like Sabesp see 2022. It is worth asking: why are Sabesp’s forecasts never presented to the public?”

Cantareira’s level is the lowest for a December 24 in 6 years

Rainfall in the capital of São Paulo was 10% below average in spring, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). The season ended last Tuesday (21).

The total rainfall in the entire city of São Paulo in the spring was 394.4 mm, below the average, which is approximately 440 mm. There have been 38 days with measurable rainfall recorded over the past 90 days, according to Inmet.

In the Cantareira System, however, it rained more in October this year than in the same month last year. Even so, it was not enough to recharge the spring, according to Cortes.

“The level of Cantareira has been low for a long time. This means that the rain that falls ends up being more used to, little by little, soak the ground and not reflect on the increase in volume,” he stated.

Until this Sunday (26), it only rained 89.3mm in the Cantareira System. The historical average is 226mm for the period. In 2013, the rain reached 56.5% until December 26 of that year. The deficit throughout the year is similar to that of 2013, 31%.

We have a smaller volume of water stored this year, although. While this Sunday (26) we have 738.84mm, in 2013 we had 765.08mm.

Cantareira System Level is the lowest in six years

In 2016, Cantareira had a comfortable index. In 2015, the system arrived on Christmas Eve operating with a negative volume, with 1.8% less.

“Not only is the amount of rain that fell during the rainy season decreasing, that is, it is more uncertain whether the same amount of rain will fall, as it is falling in a more concentrated and much stronger way, that is, it is raining in some days and not raining for several days,” he told the SP2 Marussia Whately, specialist in water resources.

For the specialist, it is necessary to create public policy actions that should involve the state, municipalities and start building emergency and contingency plans thinking not only about the dams, but also about measures for better water distribution and actions to guide the population on how deal with the situation.

4 out of 5 People sunbathe at Ibirapuera Park, in the south of São Paulo, on Tuesday (21st), the first day of summer — Photo: RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO People sunbathe at Ibirapuera Park, in the south of São Paulo, on Tuesday (21), the first day of summer — Photo: RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Spring temperatures

The Mirante de Santana Meteorological Station recorded a spring with an average minimum temperature of 16.7 °C, slightly above the historical average, which is 16.5 °C, but well below last year’s spring, which was of 17.5 °C, according to Inmet.

The lowest temperature of the period in the capital was 12 °C, recorded on October 20th. The maximum temperature average was 26°C, also slightly above the climatology reference of 26.2°C, but considerably lower than the average 28.3°C recorded last year.

In turn, the highest temperature was 33.7 °C, which occurred in the afternoon of December 12th. The data is from Inmet.

Curiously, the average maximum spring temperature, 26°C, was below the average maximum winter temperature, 34°C.

The phenomenon can be explained by atmospheric blockages, a change in the pattern of winds and pressure, according to Adilson Nazário, Meteorology Technician at the Emergency Management Center (CGE), of the city’s City Hall.

“The fact that winter has registered a higher maximum temperature than spring can be explained by the atmospheric blockages that kept temperatures high for several days, especially at the end of the season.”

Below are some data from spring 2020 in the city of São Paulo, according to Inmet:

Total rainfall: 394.4 mm;

Biggest rain in 24 hours: 51.2 mm on November 19;

Highest temperature: 33.7 °C on December 12th

Lowest temperature: 12.0 °C on October 20th;

Biggest wind gust: 15.9 m/s (57 km/h) on October 3rd

According to data from INPE’s BDQueimadas, fire outbreaks in the state in the spring were within the pattern of recent years (about 460 until 12/16)

5 of 5 Graph shows temperature and precipitation (rainfall) patterns in spring 2021 — Photo: Inmet/Reproduction Graph shows temperature and precipitation (rainfall) patterns in spring 2021 — Photo: Inmet/Reproduction

Although the season had below average rainfall, the air quality benefited from the rains in October, according to Maria Lucia Guardani, Manager of the Air Quality Division of Companhia Ambiental do Estado de São Paulo (Cetesb).

“The period where the greatest ozone formation can occur is actually spring and this year I would even say it was reasonably quiet [nesse aspecto]. We had very little ozone concentration. In terms of air pollution, we had very low concentration of particulates and ozone because it rained above average.”

In September, when the weather was drier and sunny days, there was a greater concentration of particulate matter in the atmosphere and the arrival of spring (with a longer period of luminosity) provided more ozone formation, according to the expert.

Sabesp informs that there is no risk of shortages in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo at this time, but reinforces the need for conscientious use of water. The RMSP is supplied by the Integrated System, made up of seven springs, which allows routine transfers of water between regions, according to operational needs.

A set of measures has been adopted for water security and preservation of springs at times such as the current one: system integration (with routine water transfers between regions), expansion of infrastructure and nighttime pressure management to further reduce network losses.

Over the years, Sabesp has been acting on three fronts, aiming at water security:

– Expansion of infrastructure, highlighting the Jaguari-Atibainha interconnection (which brings water from the Paraíba do Sul River basin to Cantareira) and the new São Lourenço production system, both delivered in 2018. The capacity to transfer treated water between several water supply systems quadrupled in relation to the period before the 2014/15 water crisis, going from 3 thousand liters/second in 2013 to 12 thousand l/s in 2021. At the same time, the treated water storage capacity jumped from 1.7 billion liters in 2013 to 2.2 billion liters in 2021.

Works are still in progress, such as the interconnection of the Itapanhaú River, which starts operating in the first half of 2022.

– Reduction of losses in distribution, which was reflected in the drop in the rate of total losses in its serviced area from 41% in 2004 to 27% in 2020, below the national average: 39.2% (SNIS; 2019).

– Conscious consumption, through permanent campaigns, such as the recent ones “He left summer wooo – Opened, Used, Closed” (see the video), “Toks to Save Water – Opened, Used, Closed” (see the video) it’s the hotsite #I take care of the water.

Cantareira’s level is the lowest for a December 24 in 6 years