Rains again cause flooding in Bahia; governor creates support base in Ilhéus

Since November, the State’s Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence has registered 4,185 homeless, 11,260 homeless, 286 injured and 17 deaths

Reproduction/Twitter Municipalities in the South and Southwest regions of the state are among the most affected, according to a balance sheet by Governor Rui Costa



At rains that reach the Bahia since the month of November, they have again wreaked havoc in the state in the last few hours. Due to the situation, the governor Rui Costa (PT) determined the creation of a support base in Ilhéus, in the southern region of the state, with the aim of mobilizing efforts and helping cities and families affected by the storms. According to the balance released by the PT, at least 19 cities were hit by storms – in total, 66 municipalities are in a state of emergency. The South and Southwest regions are the most affected, according to the state government’s balance sheet. Until the afternoon of Friday, 24, the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State (Sudec) and the city halls of the affected municipalities had registered 4,185 homeless, 11,260 displaced, 286 injured and 17 deaths.

The governor met with his secretariat, with the Civil Defense and the Fire Department to adopt the first actions and resume the operation of essential activities. Rui Costa also maintained contact with governors in the Northeast, such as Flávio Dino, in Maranhão, and in other states, such as Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, also made the structure of the federal government available. “Maranhão Fire Brigade mobilizing to send a team to Bahia to help support those affected by heavy rains. I answer the request of dear fellow Governor Rui Costa. We are all brothers”, said Dino in a publication on Twitter.

“We are fully mobilized, taking all measures to ensure the necessary support for victims of the heavy rains that hit Bahia this Christmas. We held a meeting this Saturday morning and I determined the creation of a support base for the State Government in Ilhéus. I spoke by phone with the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, and with other governors. I want to thank the support of the governors of Maranhão, Flávio Dino; of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande; and from Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema. We will remain vigilant so that all assistance is guaranteed for the population of these regions heavily hit by the rains”, wrote Rui Costa in his official Twitter profile.