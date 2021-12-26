Raphael Veiga sends a Christmas and New Year message to Palmeiras fans

Midfielder Raphael Veiga sent a Christmas and New Year message to fans of palm trees. In a video released by Conmebol this Saturday, the player asks the crowd to celebrate the date in view of the improvement of the pandemic and enjoy the period with the closest people.

“I would like to wish all Palmeiras fans a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year. May we spend these dates celebrating a lot after these difficult years we have been facing. With things returning to normal, enjoy with those you like and your family, because that’s the main thing in life,” declared the midfielder.

Even on vacation at the end of the year, Veiga has been working to start the next season in shape. The midfielder posted a video on his social networks in which he appears running across a lawn and training in submissions.

Palmeiras’ top scorer this season, the player scored 18 goals and gave six assists in 54 matches. He was also responsible for the first goal alviverde in the final of the Copa Libertadores, being decisive for the conquest of the second consecutive title in the competition.

