Rare ‘legged’ fish detected for the first time in 22 years off the coast of Tasmania (PHOTO)

It is Brachiopsilus Dianthus, a marine animal about 15 cm long, which was last seen 22 years ago by a diver. Because it has not been detected for so long, the species has been cataloged as being in danger of extinction by the Tasmanian government, as reported this week by the country’s Department of Agriculture and Environment. The fish was identified as part of a recent survey by the University of Tasmania and the environmental organization Parks Australia in the marine park, which is characterized by having a fissure in the earth’s crust that facilitates the proliferation of marine life at depths of more than 4,000 meters. experts installed a bait camera to catch the attention of fish and other animals. Although the study was carried out in February and March, the discovery of the fish with paws only occurred in October, when a collaborator was reviewing the recorded content. The very rare pink-handed fish, native only to Australia, was seen for the first time in 22 years off the southern coast of Tasmania. shallow, as was believed until now. “It was always believed that it was a kind of shallow water and that it liked very sheltered waters, but here we find it on the south coast in much deeper water”, commented the expert .

