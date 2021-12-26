Rare pregnancy: Espirito Santo twins are born in the US on Christmas Day

Amanda Altoé suffered ten miscarriages and, seven months ago, discovered the pregnancy of twins. Credit: Personal collection

Espirito Santo twins, Eric and Thiago recover in the NICU from premature birth. Credit: Family Archive

Eric was born at 2:32 am, of normal delivery. Thiago, on the other hand, faced difficulties with the umbilical cord at the time of delivery, needed a cesarean, and was born at 3 am.

“The expectation was that they would be born at 32 to 34 weeks, but it happened at 27 weeks and 3 days. I went through two emotions, from a normal delivery of Eric, who was born with 690 grams, and was intubated. Thiago, on the other hand, came in a cesarean, weighing 910 grams, and receives help from another breathing device. Both are in the NICU, but they are doing well”, explains the mother.

Amanda says she was hospitalized on December 13, when one of the babies’ bags broke. The expectation was to be able to keep the pregnancy longer, but the delivery had to be brought forward. She recovers in a room and should be released soon.

“My children will remain in hospital until March, between the 19th and 23rd. Here (in the US) they only release extremely premature babies, as is their case, when they reach 40 weeks. They need to gain weight. Expectations are high, but I’m confident”, says the administrator.

Amanda’s first visit to her children. Credit: Family Archive

The children’s names had already been chosen by the couple a few months ago. Eric went for the simplicity of the name. Thiago is a tribute to Amanda’s only brother, who died in an accident. She has another sister who is also moving to the US. Her mother, Marli Altoé, will stay with her for at least a year.

The couple live in Provo County, Utah, near the hospital where the birth took place. “Any mother would be desperate in this situation, but I feel reassured. It was my dream to have a child, and Santa Claus brought two”, jokes Amanda, who is being accompanied by her mother.

Amanda and Rafael discovered a risky pregnancy at 4 months. Credit: Family Archive

FAMILY GETTING READY TO MOVE HOUSE

Since the babies were expected to be born in late February or March, Amanda and Rafael had decided to move into a bigger house and had scheduled the move for the 31st.

“Now we are going to count on the help of our friends, who are going to carry out our move. When the babies are discharged, they will go to the new house. I’m still going to finish tidying everything up”, explains Amanda.

Amanda’s husband, she reports, cried a lot after the children were born. “He got sick.” He returns to work, where he serves as an administrator at a company that produces signboards, on January 3rd.

For Amanda, her rare pregnancy is an example of resilience. It came about naturally, after a succession of miscarriages. “We found out when I was four months old, and 40 years old. I say to other women who are also struggling not to give up on the dream of being a mother. When you least expect it, it can happen”, he says.

Ultrasound image that revealed pregnancy with twins of Amanda Altoé. Credit: Personal collection

RARE DISEASE HAPPENED PREGNANCY

The capixaba said that she suffered ten abortions from 2009 to 2021. What she and her husband did not expect was that the 11th pregnancy would work. “To our surprise, two came. We didn’t even expect one, because whenever we went to do the ultrasound, the heart had already stopped beating,” he said.

After the series of miscarriages that worried the couple, it was in the US that they discovered what could be happening and Amanda’s diagnosis: bicornuate uterus.

In an interview with A Gazeta, at the beginning of the month, the gynecologist and obstetrician Mariana Arrabal explained that the bicornuate uterus is a congenital malformation that occurs from conception. The chance of a person with a bicornuate uterus becoming pregnant is 1 in 50 million.

“In this malformation, the uterus fuses and forms two horns. We call it the heart shape. It is important for couples, who have had more than two miscarriages, to go after the cause of it,” he added.

Image shows what bicornuate uterus looks like (fusing uterus and forming two horns). Credit: Reproduction | Gazette TV

AFTER CAPIXABA WAS PREGNANT, HUSBAND HAD VASECTOMY



In the report, Amanda said that she and her husband had already given up on the pregnancy, as her husband was already scheduled to have a vasectomy surgery when they discovered the new pregnancy. “We were surprised at the time of the ultrasound, we were already sure of another abortion”, he said.

Amanda Alto is celebrating her twins’ pregnancy. Credit: Personal collection

She explained that her husband no longer accompanied her in the consultations because he did not know how to deal properly with the losses. “It was always more difficult for him. We listened to his heart and he said: ‘Wow, the heart is still beating’. And the doctor: ‘No, there are two hearts. Then my husband went into shock”, completed the capixaba.

Amanda Altoé administrator “I’m happy to be able to share this story because we accompany many women with miscarriages and we suffer a lot. The world has no idea what an abortion is. It’s good to tell people so that they don’t give up and seek a diagnosis to fulfill their dream of being a mother”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video After 10 abortions, Espirito Santo who lives in the US discovers that she is pregnant with twins