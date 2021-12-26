Rebeca gets careless, kisses Felipe in public and gets busted. TV News

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) and Felipe (Gabriel Leone) will resume their extramarital romance in Um Lugar ao Sol. The model will kiss the boy in the street and will despair when caught by a paparazzo.

In the next chapters of the serial, the Psychology student will offer to accompany the Santiago heiress (José de Abreu) ​​in a difficult moment. The former top model will go with her lover to Fort Copacabana to throw the ashes of her mother, Eva (Débora Duarte) into the sea.

Afterwards, the two will talk about their romantic relationship. “The agreement was for us to maintain a manageable level of involvement. A case, an adventure”, will affirm Barbara’s sister (Alinne Moraes). “I know: expectation versus reality. I warned you that this was not just a case”, will drop Felipe.

They will kiss and not see that a photographer will be around. The public will hear the sound of a camera and see the professional recording various angles of the ex-model’s caresses.

Rebeca will walk away from the boy as soon as she notices the paparazzo’s presence. “Oh, no… I can’t believe this guy was recognizing me here, now?”, Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques) will complain.

“What’s wrong?”, will question Ana Virgínia’s (Regina Braga) grandson, not understanding the lover’s concern. “The photographer! The guy registered us together, now what?”, Ilana’s friend (Mariana Lima) will despair.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

