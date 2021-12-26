Released FGTS Profit for 2022 to workers

Annually, the total balance of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) undergoes monetary correction. This correction is applied referring to the profit obtained through the interest that the Guarantee Fund receives when lending the money to the government to finance projects such as infrastructure and sanitation.

For those who don’t know, while the worker does not redeem the balance of the Guarantee Fund, it is used by the government to finance works on highways, railways, treatment and distribution of drinking water, sewage collection, among others.

Thus, the FGTS correction is transferred to workers based on December 31 of each year. Thus, the profit that will be passed on to workers in 2022 refers to the balance of the Guarantee Fund on the last day of the year.

So, basically, it is as if the FGTS profit were an income based on the country’s interest rate, from all accounts of all workers who had or have a formal job.

When will the FGTS profit be released in 2022?

The Law that regulated the release of FGTS profit concerns Law 13,446/2017, it specifies exactly when the transfer must be made to workers.

As provided for by law, the transfer must take place to all workers with a balance in a FGTS account until the 31st of August. Where normally it is already available in the month of August.

Let’s see:

I – the distribution will reach all linked accounts that present a positive balance on December 31 of the base year of the income earned, including the linked accounts referred to in art. 21 of this Law;

II — the distribution will be proportional to the balance of each linked account on December 31 of the base year and must take place by August 31 of the year following the year in which the result is calculated.

It is also important to highlight that workers who withdraw from the FGTS throughout 2022 will continue to be entitled to receive the FGTS profit, given that the correction is applied to the balance of December 31, 2021 and has nothing to do with the movement of the fund next year.

Regarding the amounts, the transfer does not have a fixed percentage, it is defined by the FGTS Board of Trustees (CCFGTS) close to the date of release of the benefit, so it is still not possible to know what will be the released amount, nor its exact percentage .

What do I need to do to receive the money?

Income from the Guarantee Fund is automatically deposited by Caixa Econômica Federal in accounts linked to the workers’ fund. And after the transfer operation, workers can carry out the consultation through the following platforms:

Is it possible to withdraw the profit from the FGTS?

It depends! The FGTS profit follows the traditional rules of the Guarantee Fund, that is, it is not possible to go to Caixa Econômica Federal to simply withdraw the fund’s profit.

Therefore, the balance of the FGTS profit is accumulated in the fund’s accounts and is then allowed to be redeemed for the following reasons: