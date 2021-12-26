Rerun with Marília Mendonça on Passa or Repass makes the audience cry: ‘Saudade’ · TV News

SBT decided to rerun this Sunday (26) the Passa ou Repass with the presence of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), Maiara and Maraisa within the Domingo Legal. On social networks, the public was moved to remember the singer’s early death and made clear the longing she left behind.

Celso Portiolli opened the program by announcing the re-presentation of the painting, which went on air in April of this year. The presenter confessed that, after the plane crash, Silvio Santos’ station did not even want to rerun the program because of his sadness.

“We are going to pay homage to a great music star. An artist who revolutionized the sertanejo and who left very early, leaving the whole country shaken: the eternal Marília Mendonça”, declared Portiolli.

On Twitter, the public could not contain the emotion when watching the queen of suffering in the competition. “I miss you, Marília”, wrote internet user Lory Verônica. “I still can’t believe she’s gone,” lamented a meme profile.

The program was also attended by influencers Álvaro, Camila Loures and the champion of A Fazenda 13, Rico Melquiades, who discovered the singer’s death a few days ago. Within the confinement, he even recalled Marília’s participation in Passa ou Ressa.

Check out the viewers’ reactions below:

