Restaurants recover, but movement is uneven | Brazil

the sector of Bars and restaurants starts 2022 with a much brighter horizon than it faced in the last two years, despite inflation that remains high and pressures on costs, average income without gains and some uncertainty with the pandemic and the electoral scenario. The advance of vaccination and the reduction of social isolation measures helped the establishments to win back customers and the last few months were one of recovery, albeit heterogeneous.

on the one hand, restaurants with stronger brands, where the meal is part of the entertainment and that grew in delivery, do better, while those most dependent on the corporate movement in commercial areas are in a more difficult situation because of the hybrid work model adopted by many companies.

In this scenario, the job has not yet fully resumed, although it has been increasing in recent months. The loss of formal jobs since March 2020, which reached over 300,000 in August 2020, still stands at 142.8 thousand, according to a study by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) carried out exclusively for the Value based on data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged). In all, the sector formally employed 1.411 million people nationwide in October 2021.

already the total of you prescribe should grow 6.8% in 2021, a positive sign, but far from offsetting the 10.6% decline in 2020, according to CNC estimates. For 2022, CNC senior economist Fabio Bentes forecasts an expansion of 1.7% in the revenue of bars, restaurants and similar, given the low growth expected for the Brazilian economy as a whole.

A recent survey carried out by the National Association of Restaurants (ANR) shows that more than half of the establishments have already recovered their nominal sales from the pre-pandemic or are earning more, with 19% for the first group and 37% for the second. There is a portion of 44%, however, that still suffers lesser results. This without even considering the high inflation of the period, especially in food. The indebtedness accumulated in the pandemic and inflation – which weighs on costs and also scares customers away – are concerns that are already present and that will remain for the next year.

“The resumption is happening, the numbers are returning to normal, but events and business tourism have not returned yet”, says Arri Coser, owner of the NB Steak and Maremonti restaurant chains, with units in the capital and in the interior of São Paulo and one of the partners in the Fogo de Chão steakhouse chain until the sale to GP Investments.

With the knowledge of decades operating in the sector amidst the crises of the Brazilian economy since the 1980s, Coser says that corporate clients have not yet returned entirely, even those over 60 years old, but that for other audiences there is a great pent-up demand. The crowded lounges in restaurants in large cities such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and the reports of businessmen confirm the resumption of the habit of eating out, especially among places geared towards the higher income classes.

“Over the weekend, we see a 100% recovery compared to 2019, but getting back to normal requires more confidence. Events are still shy and a shift from the corporate client to the families is perceived. Revenue as a whole has returned, but the flow of people is still around 20% lower”, he says, who has had expansion projects frozen since 2020 and will wait until March to decide whether the investments will really be made in 2022.

Executive Director of ANR and President of the Union of Bars and Restaurants of Rio de Janeiro (SindRio), Fernando Blower confirms the best moment in the sector. The survey carried out with ANR members showed, for example, that 73% estimate that the second half of the year will end with a better result than the first, when restrictions on the functioning of the activities were still in force. But he is cautious and argues that care must be taken not to convey the idea of ​​“booooo”.

“In fact, there is a recovery, the situation is much better than at other times during the pandemic. But you can’t give the idea of ​​’booooo’, that everything is going very well. It is a very heterogeneous sector, one third is earning more than before. In general, those with a strong brand, the name of a great chef behind it, or those who are best suited for delivery. It’s not necessarily the big ones, but what meets these conditions”, says he, who sees good prospects for 2022, despite the maintenance of the “unpredictability scenario” due to the pandemic.

If the sanitary situation remains unchanged, says Blower, next year should see the sector’s revenue return to the level before the pandemic, even with some “possible turmoil” because of the elections. In the case of Rio de Janeiro, it expects a positive influence from tourism.

“The situation is still uncertain, but 2022 has everything to be a better year if we don’t have any surprises with the pandemic. Tourism should also pick up with more strength, which helps the restaurant sector”, points out he, who is a partner at Meza Bar, in the neighborhood of Botafogo, in Rio, and has just opened Yayá Alimentos Pop Brasileira, in Leme.

What is clear at this time, explains Blower, is that customers are increasingly thinking about where they are going to spend their money and that it is not possible to fully transfer the increase in food, electricity and packaging costs, among others, to menu prices. “Almost everyone had to pass on costs, but you can’t do it in the same proportion as the increase. A mix of solutions is needed, which also includes adaptation of ingredients, for example”, he says.

According to the accounts of the president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), Paulo Solmucci, the sector’s revenue in the second half of 2021 should be 3% higher than the same period in 2019, but the realities are different for the more sophisticated restaurants – with the crowded halls and queues at the door – and those that are in commercial areas or have not managed to pass on at least part of the higher costs.

The most emblematic situation in the entire country, according to him, is that observed in the center of Rio de Janeiro, with the loss of demand from large companies like Petrobras and Vale. In São Paulo, areas such as Avenida Paulista, Alphaville and Faria Lima were also affected, although not to the same extent.

“We left this crisis very hurt, but the worst is over. The ones who suffer even more are establishments in commercial areas, which need to adapt to a new way of working for companies”, he says, optimistic about the sector’s performance in 2022, despite the pressure of inflation.

Employment still below the previous level, however, is one of the signs that there is still some way to go. The entrepreneurs themselves reveal that there is a lot of fear of going ahead with hiring in a still uncertain environment and that, with high indebtedness, many have postponed hiring despite the resumption of demand.