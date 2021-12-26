Result of Federal Lottery 5625 today, 12/24 – Country

The Federal Lottery held today, Friday, 12/24, the draw for Contest 5625.

Federal Lottery 5625 contest:

1st prize – 078158 – Prize of R$ 1,350,000.00
2nd prize – 075563 – Prize of R$ 15,500.00
3rd prize – 048743 – Prize of R$ 14 thousand
4th prize – 077843 – Prize of R$ 13 thousand
5th prize – 037004 – Prize of BRL 12,227.00

How to bet on the Federal Lottery?

To bet, you must choose a ticket displayed at the lottery shop or purchase it from an accredited lottery vendor. At the time of purchase, the number printed on the ticket that you want to compete for is chosen.

Each ticket contains 10 fractions and can be purchased in whole or in parts. The prize value is proportional to the amount of fractions purchased.

The prize is awarded to whoever gets it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes;
The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes; Tickets whose numbers contain the final ten identical to one of the previous 3 (three) tens or the 3 subsequent tenths of the number drawn for the 1st prize, except for those awarded by the previous and subsequent approximation;
The first prize unit.

When is the Federal Lottery drawn?

Drawings for the Federal Lottery draws are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with main prizes of R$500,000 in a single series.


