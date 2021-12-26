Return of Jorge Jesus, starting defender, blasted goalkeeper and fans request: Flamengo’s latest

Credit: Editing – Photos: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo

Despite the Christmas break, Flamengo’s backstage remains agitated, mainly due to developments about the possible return of Jorge Jesus. Check out everything that has been featured in the last few hours.

Are you coming to Flamengo? Jornal sees ‘the end of the line’ for Jorge Jesus at Benfica and cites the club’s attitude

According to information from the newspaper “O Jogo”, Benfica will not take any decision on the dismissal of Jorge Jesus until the appointment against Porto, scheduled for next week, aiming to have no losses on the termination fine. The periodical also emphasizes that the backstage of the Incarnates is far from calm.

“The end of the line is increasingly a real scenario for Jorge Jesus at Benfica, and the same could happen at any time,” said the newspaper.

Mercado da Bola: Flamengo does not buy and defender leaves base

The young defender Vinicius Milani will not continue at Flamengo. According to “Flazoeiro”, the red-black carioca will not exercise the right to purchase the athlete, who will return to Real Brasília. The 20-year-old defender is linked to the Rio de Janeiro team until January 2022, but will be released, no longer being used in the youth categories, where he played for the Under-20.

Flamengo: Hugo asks for a girlfriend in marriage, is kicked ass and rebuts the web

Born in Flamengo’s youth categories, goalkeeper Hugo Souza was criticized on social media for having asked his girlfriend to marry him. In the view of some netizens, the 2022 red-black player makes a commitment too early. After all the repercussion, Hugo sent a message.

“Seeing some comments about this photo. First: this woman who is standing and looking at us is my mother, the woman to whom I owe everything. And second: the Evellyn gomide she was my first girlfriend and we only met for 9 years!!! So before talking, it’s good to know the vdd!!!”, he exclaimed.

Braz shares Christmas message and Flamengo fans ask for Jorge Jesus as a “gift”: “Bring the good old man”

The “novela” involving a possible return of Jorge Jesus to Flamengo continues at full steam and fueling the red-black fans’ hopes to see “Mister” coaching the Gávea team again. When appearing on social networks to wish his followers a Merry Christmas, the vice president of football Marcos Braz was asked to give a gift to the Nation: “It brings the good old man”, said several, referring to the Portuguese coach.

READ TOO:

Former Flamengo player was arrested for assaulting his wife in front of the children

Flamengo’s 5 negative points in the 2021 season

Super Cup final between Atlético-MG x Flamengo may take place in an unusual location

Turnaround on Jorge Jesus, striker exit, sell ‘back’ players and more: Flamengo’s latest

12 free players on the market that can be reinforcements in 2022

Ball market: Who arrives and who leaves Flamengo in 2022

Cavani at Corinthians: astronomical salary and duration; see details

Seer says if Palmeiras will win the Club World Cup in 2022