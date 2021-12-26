Ricardo Barros on readjustment: ‘Possibility of having an increase’ – Policy

The deputy and government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), said this Saturday (12/25), that the impasse in relation to the readjustment for federal employees could lead the government not to promote a salary increase of any category, including that of police officers. The statement was made to the website “Congresso em Foco”.
Last Wednesday (12/22), Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), rapporteur of the Federal Budget, told the program “Os Pingos nos Is”, on the Jovem Pan radio station, that the approved proposal does not specify that there will be salary adjustment for federal police officers.
According to Leal, the budget for the adjustment – around R$ 1.7 billion – was set aside at the request of the Ministry of Economy without detailing the specific careers, and it is up to the federal government to determine the benefited categories.