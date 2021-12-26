Ricardo Barros on readjustment: ‘Possibility of having an increase’ – Policy

Government leader at the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (photo: Paulo Sergio / Chamber of Deputies ) The deputy and government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), said this Saturday (12/25), that the impasse in relation to the readjustment for federal employees could lead the government not to promote a salary increase of any category, including that of police officers. The statement was made to the website “Congresso em Foco”.

“The government made the political decision, the resource was included in the budget, but it didn’t stamp who the money goes to. Evidently, there is a possibility that there is no raise for anyone. We are going to wait for the subject to evolve”, he stated.

The cancellation of the increase could undermine President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)’s alliance with the police, the electoral support base for 2022. The action also fueled the spirits of the Federal Police (PF), where several investigations involving the president’s family are active.

Last Wednesday (12/22), Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), rapporteur of the Federal Budget, told the program “Os Pingos nos Is”, on the Jovem Pan radio station, that the approved proposal does not specify that there will be salary adjustment for federal police officers.

According to Leal, the budget for the adjustment – ​​around R$ 1.7 billion – was set aside at the request of the Ministry of Economy without detailing the specific careers, and it is up to the federal government to determine the benefited categories.