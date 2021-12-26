RM, SUGA and Jin: Three BTS members test positive for Covid-19

Members of Korean pop band BTS have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days. Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, and Kim Nam-joon, stage name RM, released the results this Saturday (25), while Min Yoon-gi, SUCKS, had already done it on Friday.

The band has seven members, and there is no information as to whether the other four members were also infected with the disease.

In a statement issued by Big Hit Music, the company that manages the artists’ careers, it was informed that SUGA had no symptoms and was diagnosed in a standard test, carried out after returning from a trip to the United States, in South Korea. All members received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The band had resumed shows in the US and performed commitments in the country.

On social media, fans express concern about the idols’ health and want to get better, with hashtags like “#GetWellSoonJin”, “#GetWellSoonRM” and “#GetWellSoonNamjoon”. Some demand answers from Big Hit Music about the test results of the other members: V, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope.

BTS is one of the most successful bands among the younger audience today, and demonstrates an opening up of the music market to artists from different regions, as all members are South Korean. The song “Butter”, released in 2021, is nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group.

