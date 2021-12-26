Rooster approaches Douglas Costa, but awaits definition to advance

Atlético is close to agreeing the hiring of an important reinforcement for next season. This is Douglas Costa, who competed in the 2021 season for Grêmio, after returning to Brazil. The player is seen by Galo’s technical committee as another athlete with high technical power and who would fit into Galo due to the fact that he joined a team already in place.

A source close to the club revealed that coach Cuca likes the player’s football and that he was excited about the possibility of commanding it in 2022. In the current season, Galo missed a player capable of unbalancing in the individual duel and only managed that when Keno reedited the 2020 performances and was fundamental in the final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals and Copa do Brasil. The hiring of Ademir, ex-America, is an indication of that.

Grêmio has already signaled that it won’t make it difficult for Douglas to leave, since the player’s income is considered high for the team that will compete in Serie B next year. Even if the Grêmio accounts are in order, the objective of the Tricolor Gaucho is to considerably reduce the payroll. And for that, Douglas Costas’ departure is seen as natural by the Gaucho direction.

Douglas Costa enjoys his honeymoon since he got married in December. After the period of celebrations, the player will define the future, but talks with Atlético’s management are already advanced. Galo is awaiting a termination of the player with the club from Rio Grande do Sul, as he does not think about investing in hiring the athlete, only in salaries. Douglas Costa currently receives R$ 1.2 million, which makes it impossible for the player to remain on the Grêmio team.

In 26 games for Grêmio in the Brazilian Championship, Douglas Costa scored six goals and provided three assists in the competition. The player lived with repeated injuries, which made it difficult to readaptation to Brazilian football.

