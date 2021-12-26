RS confirms first death from Influenza H3N2 in 2021

The Health Department (SES) confirmed this Wednesday (22/12) the first death of the year from influenza Influenza type A-H3N2. This is a 67-year-old woman, resident of São Francisco de Paula, who did not receive antiviral medication and had chronic illnesses. In all, the state has identified 24 cases, including eight hospitalizations, including death, among them.

Prevention measures are the same as those recommended for coronavirus: use of masks, interpersonal distance, room ventilation and vaccination.

All of them were identified this December, being the only ones confirmed in the state this year.

There has not yet been detection in RS of other forms of the Influenza virus (A-H1N1 and B).

The tests were performed by the State Center for Health Surveillance (CEVS), through the State’s Central Laboratory.

So far, there has been no result of the genomic sequencing of these samples to identify whether the lineage is the same one already confirmed in recent outbreaks recorded in the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.,

Cases of Influenza A-H3N2 in RS in 2021

Waterfall: 1 case

Lawn: 4 cases

Harmony: 1 case (1 hospitalization)

Montenegro: 1 case

Osorio: 1 case

Pellets: 1 case

Porto Alegre: 5 cases (5 hospitalizations)

São Francisco de Paula: 6 cases (1 hospitalization with evolution of death)

Sapiranga: 1 case

Viamão: 3 cases (1 hospitalization)

Flu vaccinations in 2021

The flu vaccination campaign this year, which took place at the same time as covid-19, did not reach the target of coverage in priority groups.

Only 79% of people considered at risk (such as the elderly, people with comorbidities, pregnant women, postpartum women and children) were vaccinated.

Vaccination remains available in municipalities that still have doses in stock and those cities that do not have more doses can request new batches from the State.

Everyone over 6 months of age can get the vaccine.

