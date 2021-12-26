Safadão takes a hotel entertainer and hires him as a singer

“Changing from water to wine” is an expression used to say that something or someone has changed for the better. And that’s what happened to Anderson José da Silva. The former entertainer of a hotel in Porto de Galinhas (PE) did not miss an opportunity given by Wesley Safadão.







Ânderson José da Silva performs alongside Wesley Safadão Reproduction/Instagram Photo: Playback / Instagram

On the occasion, the singer invited him to join him. The video of both performing side by side, singing Andinho’s original song, “Meu Neném” went viral on the internet. With the repercussions, Anderson had no doubts and resigned from the hotel, but soon after he was hired to be managed by Safadão’s company. Now, he has fulfilled his dream and has also become a singer, better known as: Andinho Playboyzinho, currently with 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Safadão and Anderson’s meeting was held on December 11 and was only possible with the help of other hotel employees who had a ‘casual meeting’. “I used to sell peanuts on the beach, before entering the hotel. And when I sold peanuts, I would stop to rest and these ideas would come to my head. I would walk around with a notebook, to write down the things I sold, and start to write,” Anderson told TV Globo from Pernambuco.