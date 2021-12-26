Sales, reinforcements and champion base: director analyzes Atlético-MG plans for the 2022 season | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG ends 2021 with titles and a guaranteed squad, at least in contractual terms, for the next season. The maintenance of the base is in the board’s planning. Large investments should only be made if the club sells a player or, of course, deals on occasion, such as striker Douglas Costa, who has an uncertain future at Grêmio.

This is the speech of football director Rodrigo Caetano. He reveals difficulties in the market, including to generate income that meet the club’s intentions with possible negotiations.

– I am very demanding on the issue of also generating income from the sale of athletes. No club can sustain itself in Brazilian football if it does not sell well. And the market, really, is very difficult since the pandemic came – said the leader, in an interview with Radio 98.

The obstacles to negotiating athletes were felt in 2021. The club did not reach the budget targets, however, it compensated with awards received in the conquests of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship.

For 2022, the goal is to keep the champion base – Arana, Zaracho and Allan are key players. It will not be easy. The departure of players is seen as practically certain. The defensive midfielder Alan Franco, little used this year, has already left the club. Was loaned to Charlotte FC, MLS.

– We won’t be able to (maintenance of almost the entire base) and, perhaps, we won’t even be able to do that. It is also always beneficial for you to do some stirring, if only a few, with the intention of maintaining the same level. Our idea is this. Keeping the level of the cast that we have, being competitive in the same way.

Since 2020, Atlético have been aggressive in the market, injecting millions to reinforce the cast. Next season, this scenario will be more difficult. What can help is a good player sale.

– Very unlikely to occur (large investment) if we do not have any sales.

Rodrigo Caetano made it clear that he will respect the club’s budget.

– We’ll do what we can without compromising the future of Rooster. There is no doubt about that. And, if we sell any players, of course we’ll try to reset them in the same way.

Still on sales, the football director highlighted that the team’s protagonists will have special attention in case of proposals.

– For the departure of a certain protagonist, starting the team, there has to be some kind of sale that can be very worthwhile, as replacement is very difficult.