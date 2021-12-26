Salvador already had five times more rain than usual in December

Anyone born or raised in Salvador knows that, when December comes, it’s time to reinforce the fan, take your bikini out of the closet and have your hair tied up all day, due to the heat it usually does. This time, the world is upside down and, yes, everyone noticed.

Just to give you an idea, Salvador registered, in the month of December, a volume of rain five times greater than expected. According to the Civil Defense, from December 1 to 24 there was a record of 250 millimeters of rain.

Just this Saturday (25), until 12:30 pm, the Civil Defense of Salvador received 10 requests. There were three property flooding, two landslide threat, one tree threatening to fall, one fallen tree, one property landslide and two landslides.

Anyone who is going through any situation that requires filing an incident with Codesal must call 199, which works 24 hours a day.

The forecast is that the Bahian capital will continue with heavy rain this Saturday and, on Sunday, it will be overcast with cloudy skies and light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms.

So far, the neighborhoods with the highest rainfall in the last 72 hours were Pau da Lima (121mm), Mirante de Periperi (119.6mm), Sete de Abril – Bosque Real (119.2mm) and Castelo Branco (115.6mm) .

The cause of this phenomenon of so much rain in an unexpected period is La Niña.

What is La Niña?

La Niña is the name given to the anomalous cooling of average temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. This change is capable of causing a series of disturbances around the world, altering the formation of rain, drought and heat distribution.

In Brazil, La Niña causes drought in the Midwest, Southeast and especially the South. In the Northeast and in the Amazon region, the intensity of rainfall increases.

But in addition to the phenomenon, an aggravating factor that makes the rains worse is the trough, a low pressure system that affects the circulation of the wind. It causes increased cloud formation, bringing lightning and thunderstorms.

In addition, ocean temperatures near the coast of the Northeast influence rainfall. Local thermodynamics is associated with high water temperatures. That explains the haze that took over the city in the last week.

Christmas Eve (24) was rainy in most parts of Salvaor. According to information from the Civil Defense Monitoring and Alert Center in the capital of Bahia, between 6 am on December 24 and 6 am on December 25, the region of the Aratu Naval Base had the most rain in Salvador. The record was 70.4 mm of rain in the region in 24 hours.

Three occurrences were registered this Saturday (25). None with gravity.

See below for a list of the 10 regions where it rained the most this Christmas Eve