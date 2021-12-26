Samsung’s new PCIe 5.0 SSD brings double speed

Samsung presented, on Wednesday (22), its first SSD PCIe 5.0, the PM1743. Aimed at servers, the SSD is capable of achieving read speeds of 13,000 MBps and random read speeds of 2,500 K IOPS. This represents a performance increase of about 1.7x to 1.9x over Samsung’s PCIe 4.0.

Drive write speed is 6600 MBps, while the random recording is 250K IOPS, both being nearly double those found in the previous generation of Samsung.

The new PCIe 5.0 SSD is almost twice as fast as PCIe 4.0Source: Samsung

Jim Pappas, Director of Technology Initiatives at Intel Corporation, said that the Intel and Samsung worked in partnership in the development of the PM1743. “In the near future, we strongly believe that PCIe Gen5 systems with high-speed NVMe SSDs will have the ability to transform applications like AI/ML and high-performance databases.”

According to Samsung’s official announcement, the new SSD will have the conventional 2.5-inch form factor and will be available in versions of 1.92 TB The 15.36 TB. PCIe 5.0 also offers a bandwidth of 32 GT/s (Giga transfers per second), twice the value achieved by PCIe 4.0.