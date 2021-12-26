Santos announces the death of Dorval, one of his greatest idols, aged 86 – 12/26/2021

Santos announced this Sunday morning (26) the death of former player Dorval, one of the main idols of its history. Right wing of what is considered the best attack in the team’s history, with Mengálvio, Coutinho, Pelé and Pepe, he was 86 years old and was admitted to the Casa de Saúde in Santos.

According to information released by the club through Sandra, niece of the idol from Santos, the hospitalization was due to a “delicate clinical condition, with a lot of coughing”. Dorval’s wake will be at the Vila Belmiro Marble Hall, in Santos, and the club decreed seven days of mourning.

According to Santos’ Almanaque dos Craques, Dorval is the fifth player with the most games in the club’s history, with 610 appearances, and the sixth highest scorer. There were 193 goals scored in his passage, which lasted between 1956 and 1967, with quick experience in Juventus-SP and Racing (Argentina) during this period. Dorval won 17 titles for Peixe, between Mundial (twice), Libertadores (twice), Brazilian (four times), Paulista (five times) and Rio-São Paulo (four times).

Santos 1962 world champion. Standing: Lima, Zito, Dalmo, Calvet, Gilmar and Mauro; crouching: Dorval, Mengálvio, Coutinho, Pelé and Pepe Image: Reproduction

The idol from Santos also defended the Brazilian team in 13 matches, between 1959 and 1963. In addition to the three clubs mentioned above, he wore the shirts of Palmeiras, Athletico-PR, Valencia (Venezuela) and SAAD-SP, where he ended his career in 1972.

Dorval is the second member of Santos’ dream attack to die – Coutinho died on March 11, 2019. Along with Mengálvio, Pelé and Pepe, they played 97 matches, with 68 wins, 11 draws, 18 defeats and 314 goals scored, an average of 3.23 goals per game.

The former player was part of a Santos campaign called “Eternal Idols”, which makes big names in the club’s history employees in the image dissemination sector, as are Mengálvio, Pepe, Lima, Edu, Clodoaldo, Manoel Maria and Abel . “Dorval is one of the unforgettable players, who helped build this beautiful history of Santos. He deserves all the reverence for his career. Santos has lost one of its greatest idols today,” said Andres Rueda, president of the club.