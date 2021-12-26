São Paulo fans mock the signing of Alisson: ‘Belo Presente’

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago Sports Comments Off on São Paulo fans mock the signing of Alisson: ‘Belo Presente’ 0 Views

alisson gremio sao paulo reinforcement

Credit: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA

Part of São Paulo’s fans is not happy with the arrival of 28-year-old attacking midfielder Alisson, who arrives from Grêmio after being relegated in Brasileirão. The comments in response to the club’s social media announcement showed displeasure and the news was received with irony: “Bat Christmas present”.

Cruzeiro: understand what it is and why clubs have adopted the fan token

Alisson played the last Serie A of the Brazilian Championship for the team from Rio Grande do Sul and entered the field as a starter in 22 of the 32 matches in which he was listed. Despite playing in the middle for attack, his numbers are not exciting: he scored three goals in the competition and gave only one assist.

Negative reaction to ex-Grêmio

For this reason, the reinforcement for Rogério Ceni’s team for the next season was the target of criticism and part of the São Paulo fans rejected the deal. Alisson was the third player announced by Tricolor in this transfer window, which has already yielded the arrival of goalkeeper Jandrei, ex-Santos, and Rafinha, also from Grêmio.

See the reactions of the São Paulo fans:

READ TOO

Ronaldo buys ‘bomb’, and Cruzeiro surpasses giants in social media interactions
Fans fear Alexandre Mattos replacement at Cruzeiro: ‘Shot in the foot’
Cruzeiro: Know that he was the club’s top scorer in the B Series of the 2021 Brasileirão
Cruzeiro shows team confidence for Copinha 2022: ‘Very good expectations’
Journalist elects ideal coach for Cruzeiro: ‘That’s what I would do if I were Ronaldo’
Super Cup final between Atlético-MG x Flamengo may take place in an unusual location
Mercado da Bola: América-MG plans onslaught by Atlético duo for 2022
Flamengo tries to sell players “backed up” abroad; know more

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

From young people to old acquaintances, the situation of those loaned by Atlético in 2021

Photo: Fernando Alves / ReproductionBy: Hugo Fralodeo, from Fala Galo, in Belo Horizonte With the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved