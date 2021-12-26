São Paulo fans mock the signing of Alisson: ‘Belo Presente’

Credit: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA

Part of São Paulo’s fans is not happy with the arrival of 28-year-old attacking midfielder Alisson, who arrives from Grêmio after being relegated in Brasileirão. The comments in response to the club’s social media announcement showed displeasure and the news was received with irony: “Bat Christmas present”.

Alisson played the last Serie A of the Brazilian Championship for the team from Rio Grande do Sul and entered the field as a starter in 22 of the 32 matches in which he was listed. Despite playing in the middle for attack, his numbers are not exciting: he scored three goals in the competition and gave only one assist.

Negative reaction to ex-Grêmio

For this reason, the reinforcement for Rogério Ceni’s team for the next season was the target of criticism and part of the São Paulo fans rejected the deal. Alisson was the third player announced by Tricolor in this transfer window, which has already yielded the arrival of goalkeeper Jandrei, ex-Santos, and Rafinha, also from Grêmio.

See the reactions of the São Paulo fans:

What a horrible Christmas gift god forbid — Jeanzinˢᵖᶠᶜ🇾🇪 (@Jean_Sarment) December 24, 2021

For SP fans, Alisson doesn’t beat anyone in 1-1, isn’t fast, doesn’t know how to finish and when he hits the goal he kicks weakly. It’s real, you’ll see. A plant to light a match. It just feels like it, it doesn’t get anything right. — João André Jr (@JoaoAndreJr) December 24, 2021

I was hoping to spend Christmas to announce… dreaming of Soteldo, Douglas Costa Christmas gift here comes… Alisson — KaruzoDog (@dip_karuzo) December 24, 2021

In this photo, we can already see that he is highly criticized by the fans. One more for the collection of heavy critics by the fans, welcome, join Igor Gomes, Vitor Bueno and Pablo, win 400 thousand to stay in the bank until 2024. Congratulations on your retirement 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cEmvAyfrKu — Ryper (@justicalways) December 24, 2021

Are we seriously hiring all the carrion that brought down the Grêmio? You didn’t learn anything from the drummer right? It’s not enough to have Vítor Bueno and Reinaldo tired in the cast, isn’t it? Pqp SPFC, the series B project is coming strong in … — Guilherme (@GuiZoca28) December 25, 2021

