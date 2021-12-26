São Paulo is still chasing the position requested by Ceni to reinforce the squad for 2022

With a busy end of the year, Tricolor has not yet managed to hire a speed fighter, but he is still searching the market; position requested by Ceni remains open

THE São Paulo continues to move in the soccer market and this month it has already had three signings (Rafinha, Jandrei and Allison), some renewals, such as Arboleda, for example, and also departures, such as Orejuela and Bruno Alves, however, the club is still looking for some athletes to close the squad for next season; Ceni asked for a player from the edge of the field, who has not yet come.

Despite the necessary signings, right-back, goalkeeper to dispute position with Ceni and a more agile midfield with a good finish, the Tricolor Paulista still faces many difficulties to meet the main request of coach Rogério Ceni: a forward on the edge of the field , a skilled and quick attacker, to go on the attack with speed and depth.

In numerous interviews in the final stretch of the Brasileirão, Ceni said publicly that the main weakness of the squad was the lack of a quick, skillful striker who would give the team more options. São Paulo has targeted some names, such as Soteldo, Romarinho and Wesley Moraes, but negotiations remain complicated by the high values ​​and conditions presented by the athletes’ agents.

Still without that player to play one-on-one, Rogério Ceni will be able to remedy the need with the players revealed in the youth categories. Marquinhos and Juan are the main names to overcome the São Paulo difficulty in finding a player with these characteristics in the market. ball. Juan has the characteristics of a center forward, but he can fight for a place on the sides of the field.