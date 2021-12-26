São Paulo’s most expensive signing of the year, Orejuela says goodbye without leaving any nostalgia

São Paulo has already started a makeover in its squad for the next season. So far, nine players have left the club. Among them is the name of Orejuela, which was lent to Grêmio until the end of 2022.

And the right-back shouldn’t be missed at Morumbi. That’s because the player had a very discreet passage with the tricolor shirt. In all, he played only 15 matches, with six wins, four draws and five defeats, resulting in a 48.8% improvement. Of these games, however, he only played 90 minutes out of three.

Orejuela even started his career at São Paulo cheering fans, scoring a goal right on his debut. After that, however, he disappointed. In addition to suffering from some injuries, the Colombian was unable to take advantage of the chances he had.

And what makes his passage even more frustrating is the fact that the Colombian was São Paulo’s most expensive signing this season. The 26-year-old athlete, who has a contract with the São Paulo team until the month of March 2025, cost R$ 13.5 million to Tricolor’s coffers.

To make up for his departure, the Morumbi club announced the experienced Rafinha, who was at Grêmio.



