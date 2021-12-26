Saudi Arabia begins large-scale military operation in Yemen

The coalition led by Saudi Arabia started this Saturday (25) a large-scale military operation in Yemen. The offensive comes after an attack by Huthis rebels that left two dead and seven wounded, the first insurgent action in three years that has claimed casualties.

According to medical sources, a reprisal attack by Riyadh forces in Yemen left three dead and six wounded in Ajama, a town north of the capital Sanaa, which is under rebel control. After the bombing of Riyadh, the Huthis warned that they would respond with “painful actions” if the coalition does not stop the “aggressions”.

Since 2015, the Saudi kingdom has led a coalition that supports the government of Yemen, which has been at war for seven years with Huthis rebels. The latter, linked to Iran, frequently attack the territory of Saudi Arabia from Yemen.

The civil defense of the Saudi kingdom reported that two people, a Saudi and a Yemeni, were killed during an attack in the Jizan region, near the border with Yemen. “A shell fell on a commercial building and left two dead, one Saudi and one Yemeni citizen. We also registered seven injured civilians, six Saudis and one Bangladeshi citizen,” the official Saudi statement said.

Shortly after the attack, the coalition said it was preparing for a “large-scale military operation”.

Intensification of combats

Although Yemeni rebels frequently fire missiles and use drones against airports and oil infrastructure in neighboring Saudi Arabia, this attack is the first with fatalities since 2018. On the Yemeni side, medical sources reported that three people died and six were injured in the coalition retaliatory air strikes northwest of Sanaa.

“Three civilians, including a child and a woman, died in the city of Ajama, and six were injured,” a doctor told AFP.

In recent months, the fighting has intensified. In the capital Sanaa, which has suffered from the blockade of Saudi Arabia since 2016, the Riyadh bombings hit the airport, which since Tuesday has not been able to receive planes from humanitarian organizations and the UN. Riad claims to respond to drone attacks taking off from Sanaa airport.

On Thursday, the coalition, which the day before attacked a Huthis military base in Sanaa, announced the destruction of an explosive drone heading for the airport in Abha, southern Saudi Arabia, a move that did not cause any casualties. On the same day, the United States Navy announced the seizure of 1,400 AK-47 rifles and ammunition destined for the Yemeni rebels in a fishing boat coming, according to the US military, from Iran.

Tehran recognizes political support for the rebels but denies the supply of weapons. Yemen has suffered from a civil war since 2014, when the Huthis took control of most of the north of the country, in a conflict that the UN believes provoked the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

According to the UN, 377,000 people died from the direct and indirect consequences of the conflict, in particular the lack of clean water, hunger and disease. More than 80% of the nearly 30 million Yemenis are in need of humanitarian aid.





On Wednesday, the UN said it was “forced” to reduce food aid to Yemen due to lack of resources as hunger rages in the country.