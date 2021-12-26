Secretly, Anatel and Embraer would have carried out an assessment of 5G interference in aircraft

Image: Anatel/Embraer/Disclosure/AEROIN Edition





After the request to postpone the launch of 5G in the United States made by aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing, due to alleged obstacles, interference problems in embedded systems such as altimeter via radio, Anatel and Embraer would be carrying out studies on the interference of the technology on planes in Brazilian territory.

According to information from the website Teletime, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) would have carried out an assessment similar to the one carried out in the United States by Airbus and Boeing, with the support of Embraer, to identify possible problems.

In the US, Boeing and Airbus sent a letter to the US Department of Transportation (DoT) citing a survey by the trade association Airlines for America (A4A), arguing that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules for implementing 5G could have caused “delays, deviations or cancellations”, if they had been implemented in 2019.

According to the website specializing in telecommunications, the situation in the country led by Joe Biden is a little different from what we find here in Brazil, as there, the interference occurs due to the bandwidth adopted for 5G in the country, advancing up to 3, 98 GHz, while in Brazil operators are licensed to operate only up to the 3.7 GHz band.

Advancement of 5G in Brazil

On Thursday (23), Anatel released the list of cell phones approved and compatible with 5G technology, which includes information such as model, trade name and manufacturer of the devices.

According to Teletime, at least for the time being, the studies allegedly carried out by Anatel and Embraer should not compromise the 5G implementation schedule in Brazil.

The performance of the supposed assessment was not disclosed on Anatel’s website, nor on Embraer’s.



