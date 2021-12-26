Security guard jumps mat and saves baby suffocating at US airport





A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) official was hailed as a heroine after saving a baby from choking while performing the Heimlich maneuver at Newark International Airport in New Jersey. According to a statement from the TSA, police officer Cecilia Morales helped the young mother who noticed at the security checkpoint that her baby was not breathing.

Morales tried to shout instructions to the young mother, but, according to her, the girl was so nervous and knew that if she didn’t help, it wouldn’t do well. “So I skipped the treadmill rolls and she gave me the baby. I performed the Children’s Heimlich maneuver on him”, said the officer. “The mother was in shock to hold the baby, so I carried the baby through the metal detector and waited for the pediatric EMT to arrive to give the baby some oxygen a short time later.“.

Agent Morales – TSA

Morales was a paramedic and had already performed the Heimlich on adults and children, according to the statement. “Two months on the job and she’s literally a lifeguard”, added Thomas Carter, TSA Director of Federal Security for New Jersey. “The quick reaction and actions of Police Officer Morales helped ensure that this family has a happy Christmas. Your actions were inspiring”.

The surveillance video of the incident, shared by the FAA, shows Morales in action (below, wait to load). The occurrence was registered on December 23rd.

JUST IN: @TSA officer, a former EMT, hailed as a hero after she jumped over a checkpoint conveyor belt to perform Heimlich on an infant who stopped breathing at@EWRairportcheckpoint, saving the baby’s life. #TSAHolidayMiracle. The news release: https://t.co/J1yuT05ysw pic.twitter.com/3NfRD7lvPh — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 23, 2021

“It was the first time I saw myself in action, saving a life. It was mind-blowing to watch. I felt that my training and my experience had just taken over.”, added the agent.

Asphyxia is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under 5 years of age, according to the US Department of Health.



