See how to make your money pay off in 2022: check out the best investments

For those who, despite all the adversities, still manage to save a little money at the end of the month, it can be advantageous not to leave it gathering dust in the good old savings. With this year’s accumulated inflation of 10.42%, the basic interest rate — the Selic — at 9.25% and prospects for new highs, the question arises: where to apply the money to achieve good profitability? Economists interviewed by EXTRA say that diversifying investments is always very important. However, they are betting that fixed income should shine in 2022 and generate good returns, combined with low risk.

With the Selic at 9.25%, the savings account — the most popular investment in the country — now has a fixed income of 0.5% per month plus the reference rate (TR) of interest, which is currently zero. In practice, savings will yield 6.17% per year.

Partner and director of Modalmais, Ronaldo Guimarães recalls that, at the beginning of 2021, the basic interest rate was 2%. As a result, variable income assets became more attractive. Now, with the expectation that Selic ends the first quarter of 2022 at 12%, he says that fixed income is gaining ground. And indicates the best options:

— Investments that benefit from a high CDI (interbank deposit certificate) and are exempt from Income Tax, such as Real Estate Credit Letters (LCI) and Agribusiness Letters of Credit (LCA).

Guimarães highlights that, with the election, variable income will become more volatile. Thus, within a period of two years, bonds indexed to the IPCA are valid.

— The Brazilian stock exchange will generate good opportunities. So, for the time being, I recommend having money invested with daily liquidity to buy shares, when it’s appropriate – suggests the Modalmais partner.

Rodrigo Sgavioli, from XP, believes inflation will be brought under control in 2022 Photo: VIVIAN KOBLNSKY

XP’s Director of Allocation and Funds, Rodrigo Sgavioli says that in times of high interest rates, post-fixed investment is more advantageous:

— The benefit is gradual throughout the year, as the CDI increases to accompany the Selic. The CDI still loses out to inflation, but as of the second quarter of 2022, we should see inflation under control and interest rates still rising.

for who will start

Those who do not yet have an emergency reserve must invest all the money saved in fixed income investments that guarantee liquidity, so that withdrawals in case of unforeseen events are not impeded. Financiers recommend setting aside at least six salaries for this purpose.

— The Treasury Selic is a bond offered by the direct treasury with a minimal accessible investment. In addition, we can choose a CDB of daily liquidity from large banks and solid institutions that offer good rates — says Gabriel Branco, director of fixed income at 3A Investimentos.

To take advantage of the uncertain scenario, the specialist adds that it is possible to diversify the portfolio within the fixed income category itself, using post-fixed assets to take advantage of rising interest rates and inflation-linked assets to protect the investment against possible increases of the IPCA. In the case of fixed income funds, Branco warns that it is necessary to be careful with high management fees, because they end up reducing investor income:

— The idea is to always do this optimization to look for the best rates, even in a scenario of high interest rates.

gain with oscillations

Nelson Muscari: ‘You shouldn’t make a movement thinking about an election’ Photo: Personal archive

Nelson Muscari, fund coordinator at Guide Investimentos, says investors with a bold profile can take advantage of next year’s economic instability to make money in variable income, buying cheaper assets and selling when the price is high again. For those who have a diversified portfolio, however, he recommends keeping it and making new capital contributions.

— One shouldn’t make a move thinking about an election. If we look at the long term, these moments of volatility are only temporary. Asset prices will not necessarily change in the long run – he opines.

Also for aggressive investors, Rodrigo Sgavioli, XP’s director of Allocation and Funds, recommends investing 1% to 3% of capital in cryptoactives, which are a digital representation of values, such as cryptocurrencies and bitcoins and others. But beware: the swings are big.

— The manager can change strategy according to the scenario — comments Sgavioli.