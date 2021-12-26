See photos of Alena Yildiz’s birthday, Christmas and gifts

THE German model Alena Yildiz went viral on social networks after publishing a report saying that she was not invited to a friend’s wedding for looking very pretty in the dress chosen by the bride.
This Christmas Eve, December 24th, Alena Yildiz celebrated her 22nd birthday and posted images to her Instagram account.
Alena Yildiz’s Birthday
Model Alena Yildiz’s birthday was this Friday and she seems to have been very happy with the celebration, as you can see in her stories.
The model even posted a new photo and wished everyone a Merry Christmas, as well as wonderful moments with family and friends.
Alena Yildiz also posted some stories that show details of her birthday and Christmas celebrations, as well as gifts.
Alena Yildiz and Rádio Jornal
German model Alena Yildiz was also very grateful for the attention she has received from Sistema Jornal do Commercio de Comunicação and from its audience, and posted an article by Rádio Jornal about her.
She also released a video of Radio Jornal’s TikTok. Watch below:
Above all, Alena Yildiz released an interview with Sistema Jornal do Commercio de Comunicação, held yesterday, which you will soon be able to follow in our vehicles and social networks.
Know who Alena Yildiz is
Alena Yildiz has been making waves, so, check out a video below with more details about the German model who went viral after being uninvited from her friend’s wedding, for looking very pretty in the dress chosen by the bride.