See Rooster base players that can be used in 2022

The 2021 season has already come to an end for Atlético, the players enjoy the well-deserved vacation and, on January 17th, they return to activities in the City of Rooster. The first commitment of the team commanded by Cuca will be the dispute of the Campeonato Mineiro, which starts in, but, at least in the first matches, Alvinegro goes to the field with an alternative team and must use players from the base.

Earlier this season was no different. Due to game postponements caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Brasileirão ended a few days before the official start of the 2021 season. as the case of the forward Echaporã who rose to the first team during the year.

Another player from Rooster’s youth categories who joined the professional team during 2021 was defender Micael. At 21, the player made his debut on the Cuca team during the last round of the Brasileirão, when Galo had already confirmed the title and was preparing for the final of the Copa do Brasil.

He started the game as a starter and Galo ended up losing to the relegated Grêmio by 4-3. Throughout 2022, the defender should gain other opportunities in the main team, as well as other players who are still in the base alvinegra categories.

Rubens

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been with Atlético since 2016 and, in the 2021 season, he was the great individual highlight of the alvinegra base. Rubens scored 15 goals in 32 official games for the U-20. The midfielder has not yet made his debut in the professional team, but was also listed for the first time in the last round of the Brasileirão.

Felipe Felicio

The 19-year-old forward made his debut as a professional alvinegro at the 2021 State Championship and has already entered the field nine times for Galo Principal, now commanded by Cuca. The player should also be used during the season, mainly in the Minas Gerais Championship, which starts right after the final of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup, a competition that will be played by the Galo base players.

William Santos

Back at Galo after spending the season on loan at Vitória, the 20-year-old striker can finally make his debut as a professional at Atlético. The striker was the top scorer at Galo Sub-20 in 2020, was loaned for the second time to Coimbra, ended up not staying in the team and was loaned again to gain more maturity and experience.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.