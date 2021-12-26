See the challenges of miners when it’s time to hit the road for the holidays – Gerais

ON BR-381, the section between Belo Horizonte and Governador Valadares has poor or terrible conditions in 71% of the 154 km of distance (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) Opposite stretches of the same highway bring different challenges for those who will travel between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 on the BR-381, the path to the destination of most miners on holidays and the New Year’s Eve recess. From Belo Horizonte to So Paulo, the volume of vehicles, especially cargo, for 583 kilometers, tests the drivers’ patience. Drivers need the same coolness to overcome road obstacles in duplication works on the stretch to Porto Seguro (BA) and the coast of Bahia, covering distances sometimes over 1,000 kilometers, where part of the road known as Rodovia da Morte, by the large fatality rate. The National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT) considers that 71% (110 kilometers) of the 154 kilometers of the BR-381 from Belo Horizonte to Governador Valadares are bad or very bad.

Almost two years after the measures of social distancing imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic, vaccination brought back the possibility of going to the beach, the countryside and historic cities with family and friends. To contribute to the safety of travelers, the Estado de Minas report starts today with a series that brings conditions and tips on the main roads (see box).

Truck driver Luclio Alessandro Ferreira, 40 years old, has been driving along Minas Gerais roads for 20 years, heading to different states in Brazil to deliver flowers produced in Greater Belo Horizonte. He believes that the two directions of the BR-381 require patience and attention, especially considering that the journeys are very long. “At Ferno Dias, we have one of the heaviest traffic in Brazil, as it does not connect BH to So Paulo, but receives the entire heavy flow of cargo and passengers coming from the Northeast. Go fruits, vegetables and industrial production. Even with the double lane and the asphalt good, travelers need to be more aware. When they take a heavy traffic, or a heavy and slow road in both lanes, they need to keep their speed under control, not wanting to make up for lost time”, he recommends.

On the other side, towards Bahia, the journey stretches along the BR-381 to Governador Valadares, where you take the BR-116, to Tefilo Otoni, then following the BR-418, a narrower and very busy lane in the recesses, heading towards Posto da Mata (BA). The traveler then joins the BR-101 to Eunpolis (BA), where the intense traffic from there converges to the BR-367 to Porto Seguro (BA), one of the favorite destinations for miners. “BR-381 to Bahia is improving with duplication, but very slowly. a road that was already dangerous, due to its many curves, is even more unsafe with so many detours, stops and roadblocks because of the construction sites. At that time, many cars came from Minas Gerais and other states and the roads in Bahia are narrow. You need to be patient”, advises Luclio Alessandro.

According to the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT), the 154 kilometers of the BR-381 between BH and Valadares are 70 (45%) in terrible condition and 40 (26%) are considered poor, with the remainder being regular (22 kilometers) or good (22 kilometers). The stretches that cut through urban areas are some of the points where the asphalt is more worn, with holes and high patches. Something visible in Joo Monlevade, near the Cruzeiro Celeste neighborhood, and 14 kilometers ahead, in Bela Vista de Minas.

Potholes and traffic interruptions for the highway duplication works demand attention for the cars trying to circumvent the obstacles of asphalt wear and tear and works. In the 20 kilometers between Antnio Dias and Jaguarau, the worn areas are interspersed with stretches that have already been duplicated, but not all of them are open, taking turns in a zigzag pattern between released parts and blocked segments that can sometimes confuse drivers.

For every two cars that normally travel along the double lanes of the BR-381 (Ferno Dias) between Belo Horizonte and So Paulo, a freight vehicle or bus shares the same lane, which is the busiest in Minas Gerais. But, in general, the pavement conditions are good, with small stretches worn out in Lavras, Campanha and Cambu, in the south of Minas.

Planning

According to the concessionaire that manages the highway, Autopista Ferno Dias, planning travel schedules helps to find less intense traffic, as the flow of vehicles is 10% to 15% higher than on normal days. “During the holiday break period, around 3.3 million vehicles are expected to pass along the highway between December 23, 2021 and January 3, 2022. The greater flow should be concentrated at the ends of the highway, between Guarulhos and Bragana Paulista and between Contagem and Itatiaiuu”, he informs.

The busiest times in December are from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the 26th, and from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm on the 27th. On the 30th, the worst will be between 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm; on the 31st, from 7 am to 3 pm. In January, the return home thickens on the 2nd, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and on the 3rd, from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm.