See the gifts that Corinthians fans want to win for Christmas

Christmas arrived and with it the list of gifts that Corinthians fans would like to ask Santa Claus. THE my helm he asked Fiel on social networks what the requests would be on that special date, and the answers are as varied as possible. – see a compiled below.

With the reinforcements that have already arrived and the intention of the board to further structure the team for the 2022 season, the fans asked for several signings. Cavani was the most mentioned, since at the beginning of the month, the name of the Uruguayan was linked to that of Timão and the Corinthians board consulted the player’s situation.

But the requests for backup don’t stop there. Names like Luis Suárez, Marta, Haaland and Messi also entered the Christmas game. Furthermore, with the cast being assembled for next year, there could be no lack of titles. Libertadores, Mundial, Campeonato Brasileiro and Paulistão were mentioned.

Some responses even cited a change of coach, payment of debts, payment of the stadium, Tite and even peace as gifts requested for 2022. Anyway, the club made some moves in the ball market last week that can be considered as advanced gifts. check everything clicking here.

Check out the Christmas gifts that Faithful asked Santa Claus

