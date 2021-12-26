See the movements of the ball market in Brazil this Saturday (25)

Credit: Reproduction / Fans

The Mercado da Bola in Brazilian football started to move, as several clubs are eyeing reinforcements for the 2022 season.

Midfielder Gabriel, from Corinthians, has a proposal to defend Al Taawon, from Saudi Arabia.

Goiás presented the reinforcement of forward Vinicius, revealed by Palmeiras, who was in Náutico.

Palmeiras sold Miguel Borja to Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia, for 3.5 million dollars. The player has already been introduced at the new club.

São Paulo announced the hiring of Alisson, an attacking midfielder who left Grêmio.

Forward Gabigol, from Flamengo, became a target of Newcastle, the ‘new rich’ of English football.

The defensive midfielder Éderson, who played in the Brasileirão for Fortaleza, may close with Atlético-MG in 2022.

See below the main movements of Mercado da Bola 2021 this Saturday (25):

Corinthians

Who arrived: Paulinho

Who left: Angelo Araos (Necaxa), Caique França, Matheus Jesus (Ponte Preta), Léo Santos (Ponte Preta), Fessin (Ponte Preta)

Who can come: Ricardo Goulart, Nicolas Figal (Inter Miami), Kanu (Botafogo), Marlon Freitas (Atlético-GO), Edinson Cavani (Manchester United), Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento), Luis Suárez (Atlético Madrid), Diego Costa (Atlético-MG )

Who can leave: Richard, João Victor (Benfica), Cauê (Novorizontino), Richard (Santos), Danilo Avelar (Cruzeiro, Coritiba), Thiaguinho (Sport, Ponte Preta), Janderson (Grêmio), Vitinho (Vasco), Gabriel (Al Taawon)

palm trees

Who arrived: Eduard Atuesta (Los Angeles FC), Marcelo Lomba (International), Rafael Navarro (Botafogo)

Who left: Felipe Melo (Fluminense), Jaílson (Cruzeiro), Willian Bigode (Fluminense), Miguel Borja (Junior Barranquilla)

Who can come: Ricardo Goulart, Fabricio Bustos (Independiente), Gustavo (Sport), Renan Ribeiro (Sporting), Elkeson (Guangzhou Evergrande), Nikão (Athletico Paranaense) Wesley (Aston Villa), Guilherme Costa (Guangzhou City), Yuri Alberto (International)

Who can leave: Luan Silva, Danilo Barbosa, Raphael Veiga (Inter Miami), Giovani (Manchester City, Barcelona, ​​Juventus), Luiz Adriano (International), Matheus Fernandes, Victor Luís (Fortaleza, Grêmio, International)

saints

Who arrived: Bruno Oliveira (Caldense)

Who left: Pará (Cruise), Wagner Leonardo (Fortaleza)

Who can come: Eduardo Bauermann (America-MG), Martin Benítez (São Paulo), Richard (Corinthians), Willian Maranhão (Atlético-GO), Rodriguinho (Bahia), Luan (V-Varen-Nagasaki)

Who can leave: Raniel (Cruise), Marine (International)

São Paulo

Who arrived: Rafinha (Grêmio), Jandrei (Santos), Alisson (Grêmio)

Who left: Paulinho Boia (Metalist), Joao Rojas, Jean (Cerro Porteño), William, Luis Orejuela (Grêmio)

Who can come: Luis González (Junior Barranquilla), Romarinho (Fortaleza), Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Sorriso (Youth), Patrick (International), Cacá (Tokushima Vortis), Victor Cuesta (International), Douglas Costa (Grêmio), Fernando Sobral (Ceará )

Who can leave: Martin Benítez, Liziero (Torino), Lucas Perri (Nautical), Shaylon (Goiás), Pablo (International), Vitor Bueno

Red Bull Bragantino

Who arrived:

Who left: Edimar (Vasco)

Who can come:

Who can leave: Artur (Barcelona, ​​Atalanta), Léo Ortiz (Atlético-MG)

Botafogo

Who arrived:

Who left: Rafael Carioca (Inter de Limeira), Pedro Castro (Cruzeiro), Rafael Navarro (Palmeiras), Ricardinho (Paysandu)

Who can come: Breno (Goiás), Dedé, Chico (Youth)

Who can leave: Kanu (São Paulo, Corinthians)

Flamengo

Who arrived:

Who left: Bruno Viana

Who can come: Yeferson Soteldo (Toronto FC), Pedro Geromel (Grêmio), Gustavo (Sport), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Fernando Sobral (Ceará), Ivan (Ponte Preta), Matías Vargas (Adana Demirspor), Washington Corozo (Pumas)

Who can leave: Ramon (Rome), Michael, João Gomes (Atalanta), Matheuzinho (Atalanta), João Lucas (Fiorentina), Matheus Gonçalves (Ajax), Gabigol (Newcatle, Everton, Arsenal, Barcelona), Vitor Gabriel (Minesotta United), Pedro ( Palmeiras), Rodinei (Fluminense)

Fluminense

Who arrived: Felipe Melo (Palmeiras), Willian (Palmeiras)

Who left: Fernando Pacheco (Sporting Cristal)

Who can come: Mario Pineida (Barcelona-EQU), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Emmanuel Más (Orlando City), Ricardo Goulart, Nani (Orlando City), Rodinei (Flemish) Cristiano (Sheriff), Patrick (International), Dedé

Who can leave: André (Atlético-MG), Egidio, Nino (Benfica), Luiz Henrique (Real Madrid or Fiorentina), Abel Hernández, Manoel (Grêmio), Paulo Henrique Ganso (International)

Vasco

Who arrived: Yuri (CSA), Thiago Rodrigues (CSA), Edimar (Red Bull Bragantino), Luis Cangá (Delfin), Isaque (Grêmio)

Who left: Morato, Léo Jabá, Andrey, Ernando, Michel, Walber, Zeca, Rômulo, Germán Cano, Ricardo Graça (Jubilo Iwata)

Who can come: Iury Castilho (CSA), Jorge Recalde (Olympia), Diego Souza, Cortez, Eduard Bello (Antofagasta), Vitinho (Corinthians)

Who can leave: Andrey (International), Vanderlei, Riquelme (Sevilla), Leandro Castán (Fortaleza)

Guild

Who arrived: Nicolas (Athletico Parananaense), Luis Orejuela (São Paulo)

Who left: Victor Ferraz, Diego Souza, Cortez, Rafinha, Isaque (Vasco), Alisson (São Paulo)

Who can come: Jean Carlos (Náutico), Germán Suso (Arsenal de Sarandí), Alan Empereur (Cuiabá), Luis Orejuela (São Paulo), Michel Macedo (Youth), Wallace (Matalyaspor), Victor Luís (Palmeiras), Janderson (Corinthians)

Who can leave: Rildo (Youth), Douglas Costa (Atlético-MG, Corinthians), Thiago Santos (Atlético-MG), Brenno (Palmeiras), Walter Kannemann (San Lorenzo), Vanderson (Monaco), Paulo Miranda (Youth)

International

Who arrived: Andrés D’Alessandro

Who left: Vitor Hugo (Figueirense), Vinicius Mello (Charlotte FC), Marcelo Lomba (Palmeiras)

Who can come: Luiz Adriano (Palmeiras), Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Elkeson (Guangzhou Evergrande), Fernando Zampedri (Universidad Católica), Paulo Henrique Ganso (Fluminense), Fabricio Bustos (Independiente), Marinho (Santos), Victor Luís (Palmeiras)

Who can leave: Boschilia (Athletico Paranaense), Patrick (Santos, São Paulo, Fluminense), Edenílson (Atlético-MG), Yuri Alberto (Zenit, Palmeiras)

Youth

Who arrived:

Who left: Marcelo Carne (CSA)

Who can come: Rodrigo Bassani (Figueirense), César (Londrina), Darlan (Grêmio), Rildo (Grêmio), Léo Pereira (Ituano), Paulo Miranda (Grêmio)

Who can leave: Nico Castillo, Sorriso (São Paulo), Michel Macedo (Grêmio)

Atlético-MG

Who arrived: Ademir (America-MG)

Who left: Paulo Victor

Who can come: Edenílson (International), Fábio Gomes (New York Red Bulls), Otávio (Bordeaux), Cristian Pavón (Boca Juniors), Ederson (Corinthians)

Who can leave: Guilherme Arana (Benfica, Porto, Fiorentina, Wolverhampton), Alan Franco (Charlotte FC), Igor Rabello (Inter Miami), Diego Costa (Corinthians), Eduardo Sasha (Ceará), Hyoran (America-MG), Nathan (America-MG) ), Dylan Borrero (Athletico Paranaense)

cruise

Who arrived: Maicon, Pará (Santos), Fernando Neto (Vitória), Pedro Castro (Botafogo), Machado (Grêmio), Edu (Brusque), João Paulo (Atlético-GO), Jailson (Palmeiras), Sydney

Who left: Keke, Zé Eduardo (America-RN)

Who can come: Adryan (Sion), Mateus Silva (Ituano), Dentinho, Lucas Romero (Independiente), Danilo Avelar (Corinthians), Raniel (Santos)

Who can leave: Giovanni, Marcelo Moreno (Cerro Porteño), Lucas França (Santa Cruz), Marcinho (Novorizontino), Thiago (Ludogorets)

America-MG

Who arrived:

Who left: Ademir (Atlético-MG)

Who can come: Hyoran (Athletic-MG), Nathan (Athletic-MG)

Who can leave: Eduardo Bauermann (Santos), Matheus Cavichioli (Vasco)

Athletic from Paraná

Who arrived: Pablo Siles (Victory)

Who left: Nicolas (Grêmio)

Who can come: Léo Pereira (Grêmio), Boschilia (International), Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Dylan Borrero (Atlético-MG)

Who can leave: Jader (Barcelona), Abner (Atlético-MG), Nikão

Coritiba

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Rafinha (Grêmio), Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Iury Castilho (CSA), Jhonny Lucas (Londrina)

Who can leave: Romario (Saints)

Chapecoense

Who arrived: Matheus Cabral, Marcelo Santos, Sousa, Marcelo Freitas, Caio Rangel

Who left:

Who can come: Lucas Perri (São Paulo), Tiago Real

Who can leave: Tiago Coser (Benfica)

Hawaii

Who arrived:

Who left: Jadson (Victory)

Who can come:

Who can leave:

Cuiabá

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave: Alan Empereur (Grmio)

strength

Who arrived: Anthony Landázuri (Independiente del Valle), Fernando Miguel (Atlético-GO), Wagner Leonardo (Santos)

Who left:

Who can come: Leandro Castán (Vasco), Alan Franco (Atlético-MG), Victor Luís (Palmeiras)

Who can leave: Daniel Guedes (Santos), Marcelo Benevenuto (São Paulo), Romarinho (São Paulo)

Ceará

Who arrived: Richardson (Kashiwa Reysol)

Who left: Rick (Ludogorets)

Who can come:Iury Castilho (CSA), Eduardo Sasha (Atlético-MG)

Who can leave: Fernando Sobral (Flemish, São Paulo)

Bahia

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Vinícius (Nautical)

Who can leave: Gilberto (Minesotta United), Rodriguinho (Santos)

sport

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Diego Souza, Thiaguinho (Corinthians)

Who can leave: Mikael (International), Gustavo (Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Palmeiras), Maílson

Atlético-GO

Who arrived:

Who left: João Paulo (Cruise), Fernando Miguel (Fortaleza)

Who can come:

Who can leave: Marlon Freitas (Corinthians), Willian Maranhão (Santos)

Goias

Who arrived: Vinicius (Nautical)

Who left: Breno

Who can come: Ernando, Shaylon (São Paulo)

Who can leave:

*In bold the negotiations closed on the day

**In italics, ongoing negotiations and speculations

