Thamirys Andrade – 20:06 | updated on 12/24/2021 20:08



Country singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano Photo: Lucas Ramos / AgNews

After being diagnosed with a lung injury, singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, underwent a series of tests at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo. To the delight of fans, the result was more than satisfactory: the singer is completely recovered and without sequels.

– The patient José Toscano Martins Neto was admitted to the Hospital Sírio-Libanês this Thursday (23), where he underwent tests that confirmed the recovery of a previously diagnosed lung injury. The patient completed hospital treatment with no remaining sequelae and was discharged – says an excerpt from the singer’s new medical report.

Last Wednesday (22), the singer used social media to clarify his health status. At the time, he warned about the use of electronic cigarettes, one of the causes of lung injury.

– I’m coming back here to clarify that everything is fine. I really had a serious lung problem due to cigarette smoking, these vapes (electronic cigarettes). I even give an alert to anyone who messes with this crap… stop it because it’s a cigarette like any other and it’s bad in the same way or even more – he pointed out.

He even thanked all the fans who prayed for his recovery.

Read too1 The founder and drummer of the group Kid Abelha, Beni Borja, dies

two Christian ring from the Roman era is found at sea in Israel

3 Presenter Mouse is a victim of a scam and loses R$ 50 thousand

4 Clothes Nova says he donates a monthly amount to Paulinho’s widow

5 Baby do Brasil helps teenager shoeshine at airport

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.