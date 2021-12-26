See what happens to your body when you eat too much meat

With the arrival of the holiday season, many families gather to celebrate Christmas and New Year. And even with the price of meat soaring, there are those who won’t give up on a good barbecue. But, have you ever noticed how your body looks after consuming a lot of meat?

Any excess raises the alert for our health. Meat is no different. Therefore, the guideline is to consume the essentials for each organism.

Eating too much meat is a risk

To get an idea, studies show that a man who consumes more than 225 grams of meat a day has a 23% chance of having heart disease. The ideal would be to consume this amount in a whole week.

According to the Ministry of Health, the ideal is that each person consumes between 300 and 500 grams of meat a week. Same as a very small steak a day.

Have you ever noticed that when we eat a lot of meat, we sleep more? This is because the protein in meat takes longer to be digested. Which requires more energy from our body.

Thus, the energy we get after eating takes longer to be distributed in the body. That’s why the feeling of sleep also comes.

Anyone who consumes meat too much can also get constipated. Not to mention the risk of inflammation, which can be greater.

In addition, consuming red meat in excess can increase the acidity in the body, leading to inflammation. Therefore, at any time of year, be careful with excesses and consult a nutritionist to help you improve your diet, without going overboard on meat or lack of it.