See which banks charge the lowest interest for non-consigned loans

When taking out a loan, it is essential to research which banks offer the best payment terms, as the interest on the amount contracted often doubles the amount payable.

Banks that charge the lowest interest

We list the 10 best-known banks, with the lowest interest rate for non-consigned loans, according to the Central Bank (Bacen):

Financial institution interest rate per month (% am) interest rate per year (% pa) Harvest Bank 1.82 24.10 Bank C6 2.10 28.27 Federal Savings Bank 2.27 30.95 Bank of Brazil 3.77 55.96 Nubank 4.07 61.43 Itaú 4.13 62.52 Santander 5.24 84.64 Bradesco 6.71 118.01 Mercantil do Brasil 8.33 161.11 crefisa 20.23 812.49

Amounts published by the Central Bank – Period: 12/02/2021 to 12/08/2021 – Individuals – Non-consigned personal credit – Modality: Pre-fixed

To consult the interest rate of other banks, just access the Bacen website.

Loans

According to Serasa Experian, in 2021, the demand for loans had an increase of 26.2% in the first half compared to 2020.

For the economist Luiz Rabi, the increase in demand for credit, mainly by people with lower income, is caused by high inflation, as the consumer cannot keep up with their resources and seeks to supplement their income through loans.

