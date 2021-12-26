See who are the six people who died in a bus accident in GO

Goiania – The work of identifying the people who died in the bus accident that took place at dawn on Friday (12/24), in Aparecida de Goiânia, has already managed to locate the names of all of them. There are six people: three men and three women. The victims were inside the vehicle that left São Paulo bound for Brasília, but which ended up falling on a cliff, on the banks of the BR-153, in the metropolitan region of the capital.

The body of the sixth victim was only found this Saturday morning (12/25), in the bed of the stream where the bus fell. Ms. Aparecida Ribeiro, 63, was reported missing, until then, and motivated firefighters to search the scene of the accident.

Aparecida’s family lived a real pilgrimage between hospitals and the Legal-Medical Institute (IML), during this Friday, in search of information. Her name did not appear in the list of wounded, nor in the list of confirmed deaths.

José Joaquim, 74, resident of Gama (DF), was identified by his family as one of the victims of a bus accident in Aparecida de Goiânia José Joaquim, 74, resident of Gama (DF), was identified by his family as one of the victims of a bus accident in Aparecida de GoiâniaPersonal archive aparecidaribeiro Aparecida Ribeiro, 63 years old, had been missing since the bus accident in Goiás, at dawn on 12/24Personal archive Fabiana Tonussi Quirino Xavier, 44 years old, victim of the bus accident in aparecida de goiânia Fabiana Tonussi Quirino Xavier, 44 years old, victim of the bus accident in Aparecida de Goiâniareproduction Fabiana Tonussi Quirino Xavier, 44 years old, victim of the bus accident in aparecida de goiânia Fabiana was born in Juiz de Fora (MG), but lived with her family in Brasíliareproduction Bus accident in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO) Bus accident in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO)Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident appeared (5) Bus accident in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO)Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident appeared (4) Bus accident in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO)Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Bus falls into stream after collapsing over a ravine on BR-153 in Aparecida de Goiânia, Goiás Bus falls into stream after collapsing over a ravine on BR-153 in Aparecida de Goiânia, Goiásreproduction 0

With the discovery of the whereabouts of her body, the number of deaths resulting from the accident increased. Until then, there were five victims: three men and two women. All corpses were taken to the IML in Aparecida de Goiânia.

The deads

The couple Maria Eunice Silva, 67 years old, and Lourival José, 74 years old. They were from São Paulo;

Fabiana Tonussi Quirino Xavier, 44 years old. Wife of a military man, she was a resident of the Federal District;

José Joaquim Macedo dos Santos, 74 years old. He was a resident of Gama (DF);

Ronaldo Reis, 26 years old. He was from Piauí; and

Aparecida Ribeiro, 63 years old. Family lives in Senador Canedo.

Identification

The first identification made by the technicians at the site was the couple Maria Eunice Silva, 67, and Lourival José, 74. They were from São Paulo.

Another victim found was the elderly José Joaquim Macedo dos Santos, 74 years old, resident of Gama (DF). He was recognized by family members who were at IML. His son, Vanderlei Macedo, 39, told the metropolises that the father had gone to Caldas Novas (GO) on Wednesday (22/12) and that he was returning to spend Christmas at home.

“He’s a super loving father, even more loving grandfather. He stays with my daughters when I’m working. It will be sorely missed,” said Vanderlei.

DF military wife

Fabiana Tonussi Quirino Xavier, 44, also died in the accident. She was born in Juiz de Fora (MG), but lived with her family in Brasília. The husband is a military man. They have a small child.

THE metropolises he found out that Fabiana’s husband was at the IML, this Friday, and did the reconnaissance of her body, which was quite shaken. One aspect that helped in the identification was the wedding ring. Her husband’s name was engraved on the ring she kept on her finger.

The young Ronaldo Reis, 26, from Piauí, was another confirmed victim. The reporter got in touch with the Technical-Scientific Police (PTC) to find out about the procedure for releasing the bodies and awaits an answer.

bus accident (9) BR-153 in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO)Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident Firefighters search for a missing person after a bus accident in GoiásDisclosure / CBMGO bus accident (8) BR-153, in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO), point where there is a detour due to road erosion. There was a bus accident with 6 deaths in the placeVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident (7) Leito do Córrego Santo Antônio, in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO), where a bus crashed after an accident with six deathsVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident (10) Leito do Córrego Santo Antônio, in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO), where a bus crashed after an accident with six deathsVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident (4) Firefighters search the region where a bus accident occurred in Aparecida de Goiânia on 12/24Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident (5) Firefighters remove objects in the region where a bus accident occurred in Aparecida de Goiânia on 12/24Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident (3) Firefighters search the region where a bus accident occurred in Aparecida de Goiânia on 12/24Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident (1) Firefighters remove objects in the region where a bus accident occurred in Aparecida de Goiânia on 12/24Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident (2) Bus accident in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO)Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident (5) Bus accident in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO)Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident (1) Bus accident in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO)Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident (3) Bus accident in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO)Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis bus accident (4) Bus accident in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO)Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis 0

Despite the recognition made by family members, the PTC coordinator, Murilo Toscano, explains that official confirmation of identity is required.

This Friday, the manager of the Institute of Criminalistics of Goiás, Olegário Augusto, said that the expectation was that the bodies would be released as soon as possible, but, as he added, there was a possibility of delay in the procedure, due to the possibility of relatives victims are from other states.