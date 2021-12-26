Seer claims that Lula will be elected president in 2022

posted on 12/25/2021 19:24 / updated on 12/25/2021 19:27



(credit: Ricardo Stuckert/PT)

The live in which the famous Lene Sensitiva participated on this Friday night (12/24), yielded great forecasts for 2022. According to the seer, in the presidential elections, Lula should be elected. For her, the dispute will be easy for the PT, since Jair Bolsonaro, the leftist candidate’s biggest opponent, has great chances of even participating in the electoral race.

According to Lene’s feelings for the next year, 2022, Jair Bolsonaro should not finish his term due to scandals in his political career that will surface even before the presidential campaigns. With this, the dispute to occupy the position of chief executive should be between Lula (PT) and Sérgio Moro (Podemos). “Sérgio Moro will be very dear in 2022”, he guaranteed.

Even with growing sympathy for the former minister, Lula is the one who wins the elections. “President is Lula himself, he is our new president”, he affirmed. However, the journey to the presidency could be interrupted by tragedy. “Lula will be president if they don’t kill him before”, revealed the sensitive.

Election campaigns are expected to stir the spirits of Brazilians and generate big fights between Lula’s and Bolsonaro’s supporters. Lene said he predicted a lot of fighting in the streets and a lot of “carnage” in 2022 in the “political term”. “There is a lot of death. It’s good for Lula to take care of himself”, he pointed out.

The comedian Antônio Tabet, who was conducting the live, questioned about the term “carnage”, used by the seer. “Carnage is a term used for when there is a large number of deaths. A carnage is not an attempt on a person. Do you imagine that we are going to have conflicts between groups, there are going to be people fighting in the streets?”. Lene pointedly stated that in 2022 Brazilians will see “things that we have never seen before”.

“A lot of fighting and death in 2022 during the election process”, assured the seer. “And Lula, it’s good for him to take care of himself”, recommended Lene again.

Who is Lene Sensitiva

Recently Lene has become a huge phenomenon on the internet. She became famous after hitting some predictions about the lives of famous people and happenings around the world. Among the successes of the self-titled, sensitive, is the departure of the presenter Faustão to the Band, the death of the presenter Gugu, the announcement of the death of journalist Ricardo Boechat and the victory of Juliette at BBB 21.