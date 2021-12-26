Seer makes catastrophic prediction about Jorge Jesus and Gabigol

She attacked again! Famous for its football predictions, the visionary Lene Sensitiva said that Jorge Jesus will not return to coach Flamengo. According to her, in addition to the coach not returning to Brazil, the club will lose forward Gabigol to Europe. The predictions were made this Friday (24), on the comedian Antônio Tabet’s YouTube channel.

Tabet ran the live podcast with actress Evelyn Castro. When answering the chat questions, he got into the subject of football. According to the seer, Jorge Jesus will not return to Flamengo. Lene also stated that the year 2022 will not be the best for the Gávea team, as well as Atlético-MG.

However, he raised an even greater warning. For Lene Sensitiva, Rubro-Negro will lose its great idol: Gabigol. The ace seer that the player will be signed by a club in Europe, like when he left Santos. But he will not be successful and will return to Brazil, only to work at Palmeiras:

“Go (to Europe). But it comes and goes. Because he’s not very successful in Europe. When I return, it will be to Palmeiras. It won’t be Flamengo, no”, she replied, when questioned by Antonio Tabet.

The seer also declared that Brazil will be champion of the 2022 World Cup. According to his forecast for 2022, Neymar will be the star of the tournament. In Brazilian football, he once again recalled that Flamengo will play a supporting role, but Corinthians and Palmeiras will dominate the main competitions.

Lene Sensitiva is famous in the art world for supposedly made predictions. In November, the seer nailed the bi-championship of Palmeiras over Flamengo, in the Copa Libertadores da América. In addition, he would also have agreed on the departure of Faustão from Globo and the death of Gugu Liberato.

