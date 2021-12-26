Seer predicts that Bolsonaro will not finish his term – Politics

Jair Bolsonaro (photo: PR / REPRODUCTION) In a live held last Friday night (12/24), Lene Sensitiva spoke about forecasts for next year, 2022. One of the highlights of the conversation with comedians Antnio Tabet and Evelyn Castro was what comes in the world of politics in an election year. For the seer, the current president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, will not be re-elected and will not finish his term.

“Bolsonaro won’t win any more politics anymore”, guaranteed Lene. According to her feelings for the 2022 presidential election, Bolsonaro will be a “end of career president” and will never again succeed in politics. All this because of a big scandal that will emerge in the next year before the election campaigns.

This scandal, which was not specified by the sensitive, could remove Bolsonaro from the presidency of the republic even before the end of his term. “He doesn’t go into politics anymore. I think he’s going to finish his term, because there’s going to be some pretty heavy stuff before he delivers it”, he revealed. But it may be that he does not deliver, according to forecasts an impeachment is likely to happen. “I don’t see him finishing. Either he’s going to deliver it or I’m going to pull him out of there,” he assured.

Antnio Tabet, who was conducting the live, was intrigued by the revelation and asked about a possible resignation. “Can you resign?” he asked. “Maybe around, I see he doesn’t finish. There are some things that are going to explode in 2022 that are very heavy”, replied Lene.

Marielle Franco

Still on the political scandals, Lene Sensitiva assured, in a forceful way, that the mystery surrounding the death of councilor Marielle Franco. For the seer, the person responsible for the murder is someone that no one expects.

“You guys are going to be scared shitless,” Lene assured. More than three years after the car in which Marielle and driver Anderson Gomes was shot in Rio de Janeiro, little is known about the real reason for the death. Two suspects have been arrested, but police in Rio have yet to conclude whether the crime was ordered.

However, according to Leve, this puzzle is nearing its end. She said that in 2022 the details of the crime will be resolved and that “it will take everyone by surprise”.