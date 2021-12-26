Seer sets results at Mundial, Borja and more: news from Palmeiras

Aiming to keep Palmeiras people informed with the main facts of Palmeiras, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of Verdão news this Saturday (25).
Check out the main news from Verdão this Saturday (25):
Lucas Lima’s departure
Going through a reformulation in its squad, Verdão sent another player out of the plans of coach Abel Ferreira. It is Lucas Lima, who should be loaned once more to Fortaleza.
Borja sale
Now it’s official: Miguel Borja is no longer a player at Palmeiras and is back at Junior Barranquilla, this time, permanently. The shirt 9 was announced as a Christmas gift by the Colombian club, on the night of the 24th.
Remember Vinicius?
Revealed in Alviverde’s youth categories, forward Vinícius returns to the elite of Brazilian football after standing out with the Náutico shirt in Série B. The 28-year-old player was announced as a new reinforcement for Goiás last Saturday night (24) .
Seer predict World Cup result
“I made the prediction, I made sure that it would be Palmeiras x Flamengo, with Palmeiras champion in Libertadores. Palmeiras won’t have the World Cup, there’s a huge curse on him, he won’t be world champion”, said visionary Lene Sensitiva live with Antonio Tabet.
On this Christmas day, Torcedores.com listed five good gifts that Palmeirenses would be receiving on this 25th.
