‘She is beside herself’

Fernando Zor, from the duo with Sorocaba, denied his girlfriend Maiara who had vented about an alleged betrayal on Christmas Eve in his Stories, now erased.

“Dear Santa Claus, this year things were not easy… Send me a decent man that I’m prepared to receive!”, warned Maiara, saying that she had received two pairs of horns as a gift.

Maiara vented about alleged betrayal in deleted stories Image: Instagram

Fernando explained that he was at a bar after a show in Guarapauva, Paraná, and took pictures with several people, including women, but that nothing happened beyond that.

“People asked me to take a picture and I was, like, normal, talking to everyone, as I always do. I always, always did! I don’t deny photos to anyone. And then Maiara falls into the piles of haters…”, she said , in an interview with Leo Dias’ column in “Metrópoles”.

Man, I’ve always only helped Maiara. The first psychologist who arranged for her was me. And she falls, falls in too many piles. She hasn’t talked to me for two days now. For a simple message, which she sent ‘I love you’ I sent a heart and she thought I was being “cold”. And nothing ever happened, you know? It’s hard, man! this is making me sick

Fernando also said that he tried to call Maraísa to be able to talk to Maiara, as he was blocked by the sertaneja. “She’s out of her mind, and it’s no use, I don’t want to keep talking, retorting, because it’s a lot, you know? It’s hard! Because nothing happened, nothing!”, he blurted out.