Silvio Santos puts SBT up for sale at a billion dollar value | celebrities

Playback/SBT Silvio Santos on the stage of his show on SBT

It seems that the retirement of Silvio Santos, 91, is really coming! After speculation that the broadcaster might sell his station, the website Notícias da TV reported that Silvio authorized his representatives to look for a new owner for SBT.



Some of the presenter’s employees held meetings with executives from a national media conglomerate, who would not have shown interest. One of those present who heard the proposal would have said that “SBT is Silvio Santos” and would have confirmed that the amount required for the sale of the channel is R$ 1 billion. “But how much is SBT worth without Silvio and without the group companies that advertise on the channel? The business model was set up to sell Silvio’s products,” he added.



A former president of a broadcaster would also have pointed out that the problem would not be the value. “The difficulty is to show that R$ 1 billion will be recovered and will become even more money in the future,” he explained.



SBT was founded in 1981 and until then, no one in the group has officially commented on the decision to sell the station. In the search for possible buyers, names such as Ratinho, Edir Macedo, owner of Record, Luciano Hang and José Bonifácio de Oliveira Sobrinho, also known as Boni, would have shown interest.